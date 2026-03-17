Sponsor a Pickleball Party

About this event
A Pickleball party without a food truck vendor is just a bunch of hungry pickles! We would love to have you as our food vendor at our pickleball party. This event is outdoors. Quiet generators preferred. Plan for a slightly windy day (this is Texas after all), you are required to bring your own equipment and setup. The venue will have a designated seating area for hungry picklers to dine at since food and drinks are not allowed on the courts. Please frequently check your email, we will send you vendor event details closer to our rescheduled date October 2026. Proceeds go towards our Mineral Wells ISD high school students' scholarship program. Any questions, email [email protected]
A Pickleball party without a cool vendor is just a bunch of questionable pickles! We would love to have you as our vendor at our pickleball party. This event is outdoors. Plan for a slightly windy day (this is Texas after all), you are required to bring your own equipment and setup. We will have volunteers standing by if you need assistance. If you own more than one business and would like to register both, please send us an email to let us know you would like to both of your businesses to be setup next to one another. Please frequently check your email, we will send you vendor event details closer to our rescheduled date October 2026. Proceeds go towards our Mineral Wells ISD high school students' scholarship program. Any questions, email [email protected]
We would love to have you on board as our Community Pickler sponsor. Your signup perks are as follows: Receive a designated vendor spot (optional), a pickleball event shirt with your logo (include your shirt size) and a chance to add ONE of your most popular promotional items into our party swag bag. If you are interested in having a booth at the pickleball party, please send your request to [email protected] with subject line: "Sponsor Vendor Booth". Frequently check your email, vendor event details will be sent closer to the day of the party. Thank you for your support!
We would love to have you on board as our Designated Dinker sponsor. Your signup perks are as follows: Receive 1 complimentary member registration, a printed event shirt with your logo (include your shirt size), a designated vendor spot (optional) and a chance to add ONE of your most popular promotional items into our party swag bag. If you are interested in having a booth at the pickleball party, please send your request to [email protected] with subject line: "Sponsor Vendor Booth". Frequently check your email, vendor event details will be sent closer to the day of the party. Thank you for your support!
We would love to have you on board as our 2nd Top Title "In My Pickleball Era" Sponsor. Your signup perks are as follows: Receive 3 complimentary member registrations, a designated vendor spot (optional), a chance to add ONE of your most popular promotional items into our party swag bag, a printed event shirt with your logo (include your shirt size) and advertising on signs, announcements, and sponsor banner. If you are interested in having a booth at the pickleball party, please send your request to [email protected] with subject line: "Sponsor Vendor Booth". Frequently check your email, vendor event details will be sent closer to the day of the party. Thank you for your support!
We would love to have you on board as our Top Title "Legendary Pickler" Sponsor. Your signup perks are as follows: Receive 4 complimentary member registrations, a designated vendor spot (optional), a chance to add ONE of your most popular promotional items into our party swag bag, one pickleball event t-shirt with your logo (include your shirt size), maximum advertising on signs, announcements, and sponsor banner, and lastly, serve as our honorable party emcee who makes all the announcements and hand out awards to the winning pickleball teams. If you are interested in having a booth at the pickleball party, please send your request to [email protected] with subject line: "Sponsor Vendor Booth". Frequently check your email, vendor event details will be sent closer to the day of the party. Thank you for your support!
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