Sponsor a Pickleball Party

A Pickleball party without a cool vendor is just a bunch of questionable pickles! We would love to have you as our vendor at our pickleball party. This event is outdoors. Plan for a slightly windy day (this is Texas after all), you are required to bring your own equipment and setup. We will have volunteers standing by if you need assistance. If you own more than one business and would like to register both, please send us an email to let us know you would like to both of your businesses to be setup next to one another. Please frequently check your email, we will send you vendor event details closer to our rescheduled date October 2026. Proceeds go towards our Mineral Wells ISD high school students' scholarship program. Any questions, email [email protected]