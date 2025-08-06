Rotarians, Friends & Family Volunteers - Arvada Rotary Peach Sale 2025

Hosted by
Arvada, CO 80003, USA
Help verify orders and cross pre-orders off the list by name. Before any peaches are loaded into vehicles- need to ensure name of person who ordered, confirm # of boxes are accurately confirmed before peaches are loaded into vehicles. Accuracy and efficiency are critical. May need to assist in calling pre-order customers.
Assistance needed to help bring folks into the day of sale peaches station. Duties may include helping to supervise younger volunteers promote peaches sales. Young volunteers will help entice potential peach purchasers by twirling and showing peach signs, and wearing peach costume to get the attention of passing cars on Wadsworth. You will not be in the street but on the park area and sidewalk. Need to be safe and ensure you drink plenty of water.
Help at day-of- peach sales station: Ask # of peaches, collect cash or check, or get credit card (including zip code) to process credit card payment. Load peaches into vehicles once approved by day-of-sales of peach coordinator at Rotary booth.
Help direct cars into correct lanes from entrance of Arvada Center into pre-order or day os sales peach lanes to ensure a smooth operation. Safety is of uptmost importance. Wear a hat, sunscreen, bring a water bottle and be ready to ensure the traffic is flowing smoothly. Bring a chair in case you are in the initial flow of traffic location.
You don't mind doing any job! You are willing to give people a break at whatever station or location needs it. You have no limiting factors.
From 2 pm onward until the job is done! Need assistance taking down all equipment (tents, chairs, cones) as well as signage. These folks get the "leftovers" from Jimmie John's and other food items!
We may also need helpers to deliver boxes of peaches that were either paid as donations to local heroes (police, fire department) or to the food bank. Or perhaps left unclaimed after 2 pm. Are you willing?
If we don't sell all the day of sale peaches... well then we may need helpers to try to sell them after distribution day. Are you willing?
