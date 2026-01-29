Roton Middle School PTA's Silent Auction

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8 hour online driver's ed class (drug + alcohol) + 4 hours behind the wheel. Expires 12/31/2030. (Value: $525)
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One chiropractic evaluation, one month studio fitness membership and one personal fitness assessment. (Value: $750)
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One Mahjong 101 lesson for 4 at your home + a set of Peace, Love, Mahjong tiles, racks, pushers and a game mat. (Value: $665)
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A wellness package for your furry friend, powered by Get Joy gut healthy products! (Value: $400)
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Private Zumba Class with Zumba instructor, Laura Reid, for 20 people at a location of your choosing + one set of Zumba clothes (Value: $300)
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5-pack of reformer pilates classes, 1 Spring tank + 1 Spring water bottle (Value: $300)
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Four-course Italian feast for 6 at Crust Issues on Connecticut Ave., with house wine and beer included (Value: $300)
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One month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)
Starting bid
One month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)
Starting bid
One month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)
Starting bid
One month of free tutoringOne month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)
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The Ultimate Hydrafacial experience for glowing, healthy skin. This advanced treatment begins with lymphatic drainage to detoxity and sculpt, followed by deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, painless
extractions, and intensive hydration with antioxidant rich serums. Skin is smoother, brighter, and visibly refreshed with no downtime. ($325 value)
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Get ready for grilling season with Soundview Millworks's stunning, handcrafted maple-and-mahogany board, adorned with a compass rose, for serving steak and more in style. ($250 value)
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A wonderful collection for supporting everyday wellness, relaxation, and a naturally clean home. $600 value. Includes:
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Three retro oyster tin candles and two glass candles, all hand-poured in Rowayton, CT with soy wax. Also included are two oyster shell wine stoppers and two oyster ornaments. ($240 value)
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$100 gift certificate to use for a class or art purchase
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A striking piece of coastal sculpture by Sarah Wayland, this genuine horseshoe crab has been hand-finished in a deep ocean lacquer and mounted on natural linen canvas within a warm brushed gold shadowbox frame. The rich navy and teal finish highlights the remarkable texture and ancient form of the shell, creating a dramatic contrast against the soft linen backdrop. ($200 value)
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Made with weekend getaways in mind, this multi compartment tote bag comes complete with a separate bottom section perfect for packing away shoes or laundry. An RFID-protected passport pocket and luggage handle sleeve ensure this tote is just as useful as a travel bag, too. And with an adjustable crossbody strap, you can easily customize your fit.
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This crossbody makes accessing your essentials quick and easy. Keep cards and cash separate from the main compartment with a built-in wallet with RFID-protection. Need a spot for your phone, too? Store it in the phone pocket and access it when needed—no fumbling with zippers.
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New Client Pack - 3 private sessions at boutique pilates studio in the heart of Rowayton ($315 value)
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One student and up to 5 of their friends will get to enjoy pizza for lunch with their favorite GT teacher - Ms. Czegledi!! (Must be used this school year.)
(Value = priceless)
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Chinese Langauge Day Cultural Immersion party on 4/20, 3:00-5:00 PM @ Room 102B. United Nations Chinese Language Day is celebrated annually on April 20th to promote cultural diversity and multilingualism, and to honor Cangjie, the mythical inventor of Chinese characters. As the Chinese teacher at Roton, I am honored to offer an opportunity for students to experience Chinese visual arts. Activities include Chinese painting (make your own stylish fan), Chinese
calligraphy (create your name art), paper cutting, and paper folding/weaving. All items created will be beautiful decorations for home or oﬃce use, or special gifts for your loved ones. (Value = priceless)
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Play a giant game of hide and seek at Roton after school 3-4:30. Pizza and snacks provided. With Christine Brown (staff member). Value = priceless.
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Are you interested in a new T-shirt for spirit day or looking to recognize someone for the Class of 2026? We are excited to introduce our new T-shirt design by the Chinese Classes of 2026. Details:
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Donut eating contest for 3-5 kids. Winner will receive a prize and bragging rights! (Value = priceless)
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The student who wins this prize will have a day in the life as a middle school principal! (Value = priceless)
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Join Mrs. Glaude for a take-out lunch for you and 2 friends before the end of the year! (Value = priceless)
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A magical afternoon inspired by Encanto! Up to 10 students will enjoy a special after-school movie celebration from 3:00-5:00 PM In Room 301 filled with food fun, and culture. Students will watch Encanto while enjoying delicious empanadas, popcom, drinks, and a variety of sweets representative of Hispanic cultures. As a special hands-on experience, students will also have the opportunity to make their own tortillas, learning about an important culinary tradition in a fun and interactive way. This event is a wonderful opportunity for students to experience the joy of storytelling, food, and traditions in a warm and welcoming environment. (Value = priceless)
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Up to 6 students will join Mrs. Shumway after school for a colorful, hands-on tie dye experience! Students will need to provide any white items they want to dye. It will be an after school session and snacks will be provided as well as all tie dye materials. (Value = priceless)
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VIP Advisory Lounge Experience with Mrs. Shumway. (Value = priceless)
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This indulgent spa package combines professional treatments with luxurious skincare to leave you refreshed, relaxed, and glowing. The package includes:
Whether you’re planning a much-needed self-care day or gifting someone the joy of radiant skin, this package delivers the perfect blend of spa relaxation and high-end skincare. (total value = $415)
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This beauty bundle brings together professional salon services, spa indulgences, and premium beauty products for a complete head-to-toe refresh. The package includes:
Whether you’re prepping for a special event or simply overdue for a little self-care, this package delivers salon-quality pampering and beauty essentials to keep you glowing long after your appointment. (Total Value: $800)
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This elegant package combines signed Martha Stewart books with exceptional wines and stylish entertaining accents to help you host unforgettable gatherings. The package includes: (Value: $300)
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Give yourself the gift of deep restoration with this wellness-focused package designed to nurture both body and mind. The package includes:
Whether you're beginning a wellness journey or looking to deepen your existing practice, this package provides the perfect opportunity to reconnect, recharge, and restore balance. (Value = $430)
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Enjoy some of the best local favorites East Norwalk has to offer. This package brings together beloved neighborhood spots for a delicious tour of the community. Included:
Perfect for local food lovers or anyone who enjoys supporting neighborhood businesses while enjoying great eats.
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Take your business to the next level with this powerful package designed for entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals looking to uplevel. The package includes:
Perfect for those looking to launch something new or scale what already works! (Value: $1200)
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Set sail and sharpen your maritime skills with these unique hands-on experiences on and off the water.
This package includes:
Perfect for aspiring sailors, fishing enthusiasts, or anyone who loves time on the water. (Value: $350)
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Kickstart your health and wellness goals with expert guidance, personalized training, and energizing fitness classes. This package includes:
Whether you're looking to build strength, improve nutrition, or refresh your fitness routine, this package provides the tools and expert support to help you feel your best. (Value: $630)
Starting bid
Martini lunch for 2 at Rory's in Darien. Includes food and 2 martinis. Additional beverages, tax and tip not included. Comes with a tee-shirt. (Value = $120)
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