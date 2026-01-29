Roton Middle School PTA

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Roton Middle School PTA

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Roton Middle School PTA's Silent Auction

Lewis Driving School item
Lewis Driving School item
Lewis Driving School
$250

Starting bid

8 hour online driver's ed class (drug + alcohol) + 4 hours behind the wheel. Expires 12/31/2030. (Value: $525)

ATP A-Team Performance + Chiropractic item
ATP A-Team Performance + Chiropractic item
ATP A-Team Performance + Chiropractic
$375

Starting bid

One chiropractic evaluation, one month studio fitness membership and one personal fitness assessment. (Value: $750)

Five Mile Mahj item
Five Mile Mahj item
Five Mile Mahj
$250

Starting bid

One Mahjong 101 lesson for 4 at your home + a set of Peace, Love, Mahjong tiles, racks, pushers and a game mat. (Value: $665)

Get Joy & Co. Pet Package item
Get Joy & Co. Pet Package item
Get Joy & Co. Pet Package
$175

Starting bid

A wellness package for your furry friend, powered by Get Joy gut healthy products! (Value: $400)

Private Zumba class for 20 item
Private Zumba class for 20 item
Private Zumba class for 20
$100

Starting bid

Private Zumba Class with Zumba instructor, Laura Reid, for 20 people at a location of your choosing + one set of Zumba clothes (Value: $300)

Spring Pilates 5-pack item
Spring Pilates 5-pack item
Spring Pilates 5-pack
$100

Starting bid

5-pack of reformer pilates classes, 1 Spring tank + 1 Spring water bottle (Value: $300)

Crust Issues Italian Feast for 6 item
Crust Issues Italian Feast for 6 item
Crust Issues Italian Feast for 6
$100

Starting bid

Four-course Italian feast for 6 at Crust Issues on Connecticut Ave., with house wine and beer included (Value: $300)

Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (1 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (1 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (1 of 4)
$250

Starting bid

One month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)

Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (2 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (2 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (2 of 4)
$250

Starting bid

One month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)

Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (3 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (3 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (3 of 4)
$250

Starting bid

One month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)

Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (4 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (4 of 4) item
Mathnasium - one month free tutoring (4 of 4)
$250

Starting bid

One month of free tutoringOne month of free math tutoring. Mathnasium is a specialized math learning center that helps students in grades K–12 build strong math foundations through personalized learning plans and expert instruction. By focusing on understanding—not just memorization—Mathnasium helps students grow their skills, confidence, and love of learning while supporting success in school. ($600 value)

XO Skincare Platinum Hydrafacial item
XO Skincare Platinum Hydrafacial
$150

Starting bid

The Ultimate Hydrafacial experience for glowing, healthy skin. This advanced treatment begins with lymphatic drainage to detoxity and sculpt, followed by deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, painless

extractions, and intensive hydration with antioxidant rich serums. Skin is smoother, brighter, and visibly refreshed with no downtime. ($325 value)

Soundview Millworks item
Soundview Millworks
$75

Starting bid

Get ready for grilling season with Soundview Millworks's stunning, handcrafted maple-and-mahogany board, adorned with a compass rose, for serving steak and more in style. ($250 value)

Healthy Home Wellness Basket item
Healthy Home Wellness Basket
$150

Starting bid

A wonderful collection for supporting everyday wellness, relaxation, and a naturally clean home. $600 value. Includes:

  • Thieves® products: cleaner, hand soap, hand sanitizer, and lozenges
  • two essential oil diffusers
  • Essential oils: Cool Azul, Deep Relief, PanAway, Lemon, Lavender, Peppermint, DiGize, Season Essentials, Citronella, Abundance, Geranium, Joy and Stress Away
  • Lavender lotion
  • Chapstick
  • NingXia Red with 4 champagne glasses and 4 shot glasses
  • Pocket Reference Guide to Essential Oils
  • Book: 50 Essential Oil Questions Answered
Salt + Brine Basket item
Salt + Brine Basket
$100

Starting bid

Three retro oyster tin candles and two glass candles, all hand-poured in Rowayton, CT with soy wax. Also included are two oyster shell wine stoppers and two oyster ornaments. ($240 value)

Rowayton Arts Center $100 gift certificate item
Rowayton Arts Center $100 gift certificate
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to use for a class or art purchase

Drift + Dune Studio Coastal Sculpture by Sarah Wayland item
Drift + Dune Studio Coastal Sculpture by Sarah Wayland
$100

Starting bid

A striking piece of coastal sculpture by Sarah Wayland, this genuine horseshoe crab has been hand-finished in a deep ocean lacquer and mounted on natural linen canvas within a warm brushed gold shadowbox frame. The rich navy and teal finish highlights the remarkable texture and ancient form of the shell, creating a dramatic contrast against the soft linen backdrop. ($200 value)

Baggallini Park Ave Weekender bag in Smoke Twill item
Baggallini Park Ave Weekender bag in Smoke Twill
$100

Starting bid

Made with weekend getaways in mind, this multi compartment tote bag comes complete with a separate bottom section perfect for packing away shoes or laundry. An RFID-protected passport pocket and luggage handle sleeve ensure this tote is just as useful as a travel bag, too. And with an adjustable crossbody strap, you can easily customize your fit.

Features

  • 52" detachable adjustable crossbody strap with shoulder pad
  • 12" shoulder drop
  • Padded laptop pocket fits up to 16" laptop
  • Separate bottom compartment
  • RFID-protected passport pocket
  • Grab and go phone pocket
  • Interior mesh zipper pockets
  • Key leash
  • Penholder
  • Sleeve for luggage handle with built in zipper pocket
  • Exterior dimensions: 17"w at bottom, 25"w at top x 16.9"h x 8.6"d, 2 lb. 11 oz. Capacity: 37.3 L.
Baggallini Marais Crossbody in Coconut Twill item
Baggallini Marais Crossbody in Coconut Twill
$50

Starting bid

This crossbody makes accessing your essentials quick and easy. Keep cards and cash separate from the main compartment with a built-in wallet with RFID-protection. Need a spot for your phone, too? Store it in the phone pocket and access it when needed—no fumbling with zippers.

Features

  • 52” detachable, adjustable crossbody strap
  • Built-in RFID front wallet with 6 credit card slots
  • Grab and go phone pocket
  • Lipstick loop
  • Privacy pocket
  • Key leash
  • Exterior dimensions: 9.8”w x 7.8”h x 3”d, 1 lb. 1 oz. Capacity: 2.8 liters.
Core Burn Pilates 3 private sessions item
Core Burn Pilates 3 private sessions item
Core Burn Pilates 3 private sessions
$125

Starting bid

New Client Pack - 3 private sessions at boutique pilates studio in the heart of Rowayton ($315 value)

Lunch with Ms. Czegledi and friends item
Lunch with Ms. Czegledi and friends
$50

Starting bid

One student and up to 5 of their friends will get to enjoy pizza for lunch with their favorite GT teacher - Ms. Czegledi!! (Must be used this school year.)

(Value = priceless)

Celebrate Chinese Language Day with Ms. Li item
Celebrate Chinese Language Day with Ms. Li item
Celebrate Chinese Language Day with Ms. Li
$50

Starting bid

Chinese Langauge Day Cultural Immersion party on 4/20, 3:00-5:00 PM @ Room 102B. United Nations Chinese Language Day is celebrated annually on April 20th to promote cultural diversity and multilingualism, and to honor Cangjie, the mythical inventor of Chinese characters. As the Chinese teacher at Roton, I am honored to offer an opportunity for students to experience Chinese visual arts. Activities include Chinese painting (make your own stylish fan), Chinese

calligraphy (create your name art), paper cutting, and paper folding/weaving. All items created will be beautiful decorations for home or oﬃce use, or special gifts for your loved ones. (Value = priceless)

Hide and Seek Party at Roton item
Hide and Seek Party at Roton item
Hide and Seek Party at Roton
$50

Starting bid

Play a giant game of hide and seek at Roton after school 3-4:30. Pizza and snacks provided. With Christine Brown (staff member). Value = priceless.

Custom tee-shirt by Chinese class of 2026 item
Custom tee-shirt by Chinese class of 2026 item
Custom tee-shirt by Chinese class of 2026
$20

Starting bid

Are you interested in a new T-shirt for spirit day or looking to recognize someone for the Class of 2026? We are excited to introduce our new T-shirt design by the Chinese Classes of 2026. Details:

  • Theme: 神龙御水 (Shenlong: The Water Sovereign)
  • Material: Modal (selected to ensure high-quality printing for this complex design)
Donut eating contest with Ms. Magan item
Donut eating contest with Ms. Magan item
Donut eating contest with Ms. Magan
$50

Starting bid

Donut eating contest for 3-5 kids. Winner will receive a prize and bragging rights! (Value = priceless)

Principal for a day with Mr. Singleton item
Principal for a day with Mr. Singleton item
Principal for a day with Mr. Singleton
$50

Starting bid

The student who wins this prize will have a day in the life as a middle school principal! (Value = priceless)

Take-out lunch for 3 with Mrs. Glaude item
Take-out lunch for 3 with Mrs. Glaude item
Take-out lunch for 3 with Mrs. Glaude
$50

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Glaude for a take-out lunch for you and 2 friends before the end of the year! (Value = priceless)

Encanto After-School Celebration with Ms. Palmero + Ms. Jara item
Encanto After-School Celebration with Ms. Palmero + Ms. Jara item
Encanto After-School Celebration with Ms. Palmero + Ms. Jara
$50

Starting bid

A magical afternoon inspired by Encanto! Up to 10 students will enjoy a special after-school movie celebration from 3:00-5:00 PM In Room 301 filled with food fun, and culture. Students will watch Encanto while enjoying delicious empanadas, popcom, drinks, and a variety of sweets representative of Hispanic cultures. As a special hands-on experience, students will also have the opportunity to make their own tortillas, learning about an important culinary tradition in a fun and interactive way. This event is a wonderful opportunity for students to experience the joy of storytelling, food, and traditions in a warm and welcoming environment. (Value = priceless)

Tie Dye Experience with Mrs. Shumway item
Tie Dye Experience with Mrs. Shumway item
Tie Dye Experience with Mrs. Shumway
$50

Starting bid

Up to 6 students will join Mrs. Shumway after school for a colorful, hands-on tie dye experience! Students will need to provide any white items they want to dye. It will be an after school session and snacks will be provided as well as all tie dye materials. (Value = priceless)

VIP Advisory Lounge Experience with Mrs. Shumway item
VIP Advisory Lounge Experience with Mrs. Shumway item
VIP Advisory Lounge Experience with Mrs. Shumway
$50

Starting bid

VIP Advisory Lounge Experience with Mrs. Shumway. (Value = priceless)

The Glow-up Package item
The Glow-up Package item
The Glow-up Package item
The Glow-up Package
$175

Starting bid

This indulgent spa package combines professional treatments with luxurious skincare to leave you refreshed, relaxed, and glowing. The package includes:

  • Hand & Stone Spa Gift Cards for rejuvenating facial or massage treatments (2 gift cards)
  • FarmHouse Fresh Luxury Skincare Products
  • Ceda Face Oils premium botanical facial oils

Whether you’re planning a much-needed self-care day or gifting someone the joy of radiant skin, this package delivers the perfect blend of spa relaxation and high-end skincare. (total value = $415)

Head to Toe Glam Package item
Head to Toe Glam Package item
Head to Toe Glam Package item
Head to Toe Glam Package
$200

Starting bid

This beauty bundle brings together professional salon services, spa indulgences, and premium beauty products for a complete head-to-toe refresh. The package includes:

  • Hair Lab Salon: Haircut by Richie and single-process color by Sara
  • Spa Grace Darien: Three $30 gift cards toward relaxing spa services
  • Jennifer Bickerton Beauty Basket: A curated collection of makeup and beauty products

Whether you’re prepping for a special event or simply overdue for a little self-care, this package delivers salon-quality pampering and beauty essentials to keep you glowing long after your appointment. (Total Value: $800)

Hostess with the Mostess Package item
Hostess with the Mostess Package
$200

Starting bid

This elegant package combines signed Martha Stewart books with exceptional wines and stylish entertaining accents to help you host unforgettable gatherings. The package includes: (Value: $300)

  • Signed copies of three Martha Stewart favorites:
    • Entertaining
    • Martha Stewart’s Gardening Handbook
    • Martha: The Cookbook – 100 Favorite Recipes
  • Six exceptional wines from Town Cellar, perfect for sharing with friends, including:
    • Two bottles of Chateau de Suronde La Création Anjou Blanc
    • Two bottles of Galet Coteaux du Lyonnais Gamay
    • Two bottles of Chateau l'Oiseliniere de la Ramée Muscadet
  • Handmade fabric coasters from Furbish to add a charming finishing touch to your table
Energy Healing + Yoga 10-class pack item
Energy Healing + Yoga 10-class pack item
Energy Healing + Yoga 10-class pack
$175

Starting bid

Give yourself the gift of deep restoration with this wellness-focused package designed to nurture both body and mind. The package includes:

  • Energy Healing Session with Meg Douglas, designed to help release stress, restore balance, and support overall well-being
  • 10-Class Pack at Saraswati Yoga Joint, offering a variety of yoga classes to strengthen the body, calm the mind, and build a sustainable wellness practice

Whether you're beginning a wellness journey or looking to deepen your existing practice, this package provides the perfect opportunity to reconnect, recharge, and restore balance. (Value = $430)

Taste of East Norwalk Package item
Taste of East Norwalk Package item
Taste of East Norwalk Package item
Taste of East Norwalk Package
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy some of the best local favorites East Norwalk has to offer. This package brings together beloved neighborhood spots for a delicious tour of the community. Included:

  • Copps Island Oysters: $50 Gift card and men’s sweatshirt (size L)
  • Mr. Frosty’s: $25 gift card for in-store or online treats
  • Upper Crust Bagel Company: $50 gift certificate for their famous bagels and breakfast favorites

Perfect for local food lovers or anyone who enjoys supporting neighborhood businesses while enjoying great eats.

Boost Your Biz Bundle item
Boost Your Biz Bundle item
Boost Your Biz Bundle item
Boost Your Biz Bundle
$400

Starting bid

Take your business to the next level with this powerful package designed for entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals looking to uplevel. The package includes:

  • HAYVN Coworking: One-month Flex Desk coworking membership
  • Brandcellence: AI-powered SEO website audit to uncover opportunities to improve visibility, traffic, and performance
  • Leadership Development Coaching with Stephanie Towers: Two, 1-hour coaching session focused on leadership growth and professional development

Perfect for those looking to launch something new or scale what already works! (Value: $1200)

Sail & Cast Adventure Package item
Sail & Cast Adventure Package
$125

Starting bid

Set sail and sharpen your maritime skills with these unique hands-on experiences on and off the water.

This package includes:

  • Private 1-Hour Sailing Lesson with Evan Waters (Roton ’21). Evan can provide a Hobie, or the lesson can be on the winner's boat if they access to one.
  • West Marine Merchandise Bundle: sailing gloves (size M), UV face buff, bumper keychain, and anchor motif dock cozy blanket
  • Casting & Knot-Tying Lesson with Captain Ian Devlin from The Bait Shop at the Community Center, where you’ll learn essential fishing and boating skills

Perfect for aspiring sailors, fishing enthusiasts, or anyone who loves time on the water. (Value: $350)

Fitness & Nutrition Jumpstart item
Fitness & Nutrition Jumpstart item
Fitness & Nutrition Jumpstart
$300

Starting bid

Kickstart your health and wellness goals with expert guidance, personalized training, and energizing fitness classes. This package includes:

  • Nutrition Consultation or Reset with Bridget Bennett, MS, RD, CSO 
  • Personal Training Session with Damien Vega from Train Become 
  • HOTTR Fitness Darien: mat towel bundle and 3-class card

Whether you're looking to build strength, improve nutrition, or refresh your fitness routine, this package provides the tools and expert support to help you feel your best. (Value: $630)

Rory's Martini lunch for 2 + tee-shirt item
Rory's Martini lunch for 2 + tee-shirt
$50

Starting bid

Martini lunch for 2 at Rory's in Darien. Includes food and 2 martinis. Additional beverages, tax and tip not included. Comes with a tee-shirt. (Value = $120)

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