Rough, Duffs and Cuffs Annual Golf Classic

Penn Oaks Golf Club 150 Penn Oaks Dr

West Chester, PA 19382

Foursome
$700

Please provide all information requested for players. Golfer #1 will be assumed captain and will be who we communicate with

Single Player
$180

Will be paired with foursome

Hero Fund Tournament Sponsor
$3,000

This Sponsor includes a foursome, Large Banner Ad, Signage on all communications and throughout the tournament

Breakfast Cocktail Sponsor(Includes Foursome)
$2,500

Cocktail Sponsor is recognized at registration with signage in the cocktail area and entry as well as during dinner. This sponsorship includes a foursome

Lunch Sponsor(Includes Foursome)
$2,500

Lunch Sponsor is recognized at registration with signage in the cocktail area and entry as well as during dinner. This sponsorship includes a foursome

Dinner Sponsor (Includes Foursome)
$2,500

Dinner Sponsor is recognized at registration, signage in the dining area as well as entry area. Sponsorship will also appear on the video played during dinner. This sponsorship includes a foursome

Hero Sponsor (without 4some)
$1,000

Tournament Signage, Program Recognition

Closest to Pin
$500

Closest to PIN Prize Sponsor with Signage at the hole, recognition at registration and display at dinner

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Putting Green/Competition with Signage at the Putting Green, registration and on display at dinner

Golfer Gift Sponsor
$500

Recognition on Gift as well as at registration and dinner presentation

Trophy Sponsor
$500

Recognition on Trophies, at registration and dinner

Hole Sponsor
$200

Signage at the hole and recognition at registration and dinner

Keg Sponsor
$175

Sponsor a Keg on the course. Signage at registration, at the beer station and during dinner.

General Patron
$100

Recognition at dinner

Dinner Only Ticket
$60

This years dinner is spectacular. Dinner includes Salad, Rolls and Butter, Chicken Entree, Beef and Pasta with Roasted Red Baby Bliss Potatoes, vegetable medley and assorted desserts with coffee, iced tea and lemonade

Spectator Pass
$15

Allows entry to the patio area where putting green and putting contest will be taking place. Beer will be available there and the pub for purchasing mixed drinks is at the patio. The pass this year does not allow walking the course for insurance reasons, but the patio area is beautiful and the beer will included.

