Round Hill Elementary School PTO's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
1 front row parking spot for 5th grade promotion on June 12th!
Starting bid
2 reserved seats at 5th Grade Promotion on June 12th!
Starting bid
2 reserved seats at 5th Grade Promotion on June 12th!
Starting bid
You and 1 friend can come hang with Mrs. Brzezynski on June 2nd after school!
Starting bid
Come and have a Pokemon card battle with Mr. Colger on June 1st during school. The cards will be provided!
Starting bid
Bring 5 friends to play hide and seek after school with Mr. Cornely and Mr. Pierce on June 8th!
Starting bid
You and one friend get to guest anchor for the Morning Show on June 1st. Bring a confident voice and no green shirts! Donated by Mrs. Hollar.
Starting bid
Bring a friend and have ice cream with Mrs. Messegee and Mrs. Howard after school on June 2nd!
Starting bid
Bring 5 friends and come design and build your own whimsical creature with Mrs. Rinehart and Mrs. Hash after school on June 4th. A snack will be provided!
Starting bid
Bring 5 friends to design some sculptures with Mrs. Rinehart and Mrs. Hash after school on June 3rd. A snack will be provided!
Starting bid
Bring 5 friends and have an afternoon of creativity with Mrs. Rinehart and Mrs. Hash after school on June 2nd. A snack will be provided!
Starting bid
You and 3 friends can enjoy donuts with Mrs. Williams during school on June 1st.
Starting bid
You and a friend can come hang with Mrs. Lyman after school on June 2nd.
Starting bid
Bring a friend and have ice cream with Mr. Adamczak after school on June 2nd.
Starting bid
Bring a friend and have ice cream with Mrs. Parker after school on June 2nd.
Starting bid
Admission for your immediate family to Great Country Farms ($48 value for a family of 4), along with 3 $25 coupons towards cider, wine, and beer purchases at Henway, Bluemont, and Dirt Farm!
Starting bid
General admission for 2 to Up! Ultimate Adventure Park in Ashburn which is good for up to 2 hours ($70 value)
Starting bid
If you've been thinking about martial arts, this pass is good for 1 month of classes + uniform at Incourage Martial Arts ($259 value)
Starting bid
Good for 1 week of summer camp at Incourage which runs from 8:30AM-5PM with field trips and fun activities all week long! ($425 value)
Starting bid
Laser for skin revitalization and SKN Lab hydrodermabrasion treatments ($600 value)
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