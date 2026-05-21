Round Hill Elementary School PTO
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Round Hill Elementary School PTO

About this event

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Round Hill Elementary School PTO's Silent Auction

Promotion Parking item
Promotion Parking
$25

Starting bid

1 front row parking spot for 5th grade promotion on June 12th!

Reserved Seating at 5th Grade Promotion #1 item
Reserved Seating at 5th Grade Promotion #1
$25

Starting bid

2 reserved seats at 5th Grade Promotion on June 12th!

Reserved Seating at 5th Grade Promotion #2 item
Reserved Seating at 5th Grade Promotion #2
$25

Starting bid

2 reserved seats at 5th Grade Promotion on June 12th!

Bracelets and Books with Brzezynski item
Bracelets and Books with Brzezynski
$25

Starting bid

You and 1 friend can come hang with Mrs. Brzezynski on June 2nd after school!

Pokemon Battle with Mr. Colger item
Pokemon Battle with Mr. Colger
$25

Starting bid

Come and have a Pokemon card battle with Mr. Colger on June 1st during school. The cards will be provided!

Hide and Seek with the Principals item
Hide and Seek with the Principals
$25

Starting bid

Bring 5 friends to play hide and seek after school with Mr. Cornely and Mr. Pierce on June 8th!

Guest Anchor on the Morning Show item
Guest Anchor on the Morning Show
$25

Starting bid

You and one friend get to guest anchor for the Morning Show on June 1st. Bring a confident voice and no green shirts! Donated by Mrs. Hollar.

Ice Cream with Mrs. Messegee and Mrs. Howard item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Messegee and Mrs. Howard
$25

Starting bid

Bring a friend and have ice cream with Mrs. Messegee and Mrs. Howard after school on June 2nd!

Creating Creatures Workshop item
Creating Creatures Workshop
$25

Starting bid

Bring 5 friends and come design and build your own whimsical creature with Mrs. Rinehart and Mrs. Hash after school on June 4th. A snack will be provided!

Sculpting Afternoon item
Sculpting Afternoon
$25

Starting bid

Bring 5 friends to design some sculptures with Mrs. Rinehart and Mrs. Hash after school on June 3rd. A snack will be provided!

Crafty Painting Party item
Crafty Painting Party
$25

Starting bid

Bring 5 friends and have an afternoon of creativity with Mrs. Rinehart and Mrs. Hash after school on June 2nd. A snack will be provided!

Donuts with Mrs. Williams item
Donuts with Mrs. Williams
$25

Starting bid

You and 3 friends can enjoy donuts with Mrs. Williams during school on June 1st.

Legos and Laughs with Lyman item
Legos and Laughs with Lyman
$25

Starting bid

You and a friend can come hang with Mrs. Lyman after school on June 2nd.

Ice Cream with Mr. Adamczak item
Ice Cream with Mr. Adamczak
$25

Starting bid

Bring a friend and have ice cream with Mr. Adamczak after school on June 2nd.

Ice Cream with Mrs. Parker item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Parker
$25

Starting bid

Bring a friend and have ice cream with Mrs. Parker after school on June 2nd.

Admission to Great Country Farms + $75 in Coupons item
Admission to Great Country Farms + $75 in Coupons
$50

Starting bid

Admission for your immediate family to Great Country Farms ($48 value for a family of 4), along with 3 $25 coupons towards cider, wine, and beer purchases at Henway, Bluemont, and Dirt Farm!

2 for Up! Ultimate Adventure Park item
2 for Up! Ultimate Adventure Park
$25

Starting bid

General admission for 2 to Up! Ultimate Adventure Park in Ashburn which is good for up to 2 hours ($70 value)

1 Month at Incourage + Uniform item
1 Month at Incourage + Uniform
$100

Starting bid

If you've been thinking about martial arts, this pass is good for 1 month of classes + uniform at Incourage Martial Arts ($259 value)

1 Week Summer Camp at Incourage item
1 Week Summer Camp at Incourage
$200

Starting bid

Good for 1 week of summer camp at Incourage which runs from 8:30AM-5PM with field trips and fun activities all week long! ($425 value)

Fire & Ice at Shahnti Aesthetics and Wellness Medicine item
Fire & Ice at Shahnti Aesthetics and Wellness Medicine
$300

Starting bid

Laser for skin revitalization and SKN Lab hydrodermabrasion treatments ($600 value)

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