Round Robin Tournament Entry Fee

WePerform Ping Pong Club is excited to present our monthly Round Robin Tournament held at WePerform Center. Format: Singles - Best out of 5 games per match Round Robin: 5 - 6 players per group/table Level Grouping: Based on WPPC Club Rating Entry Fee: $5 for WPPC Members & $15 for General Public Time: Check-in begins at 2:45 PM Table Winner: Free Entry for the next event + 1 free drink

