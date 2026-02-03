Round Rock Dragon Football Booster Club Membership

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About the memberships
Exclusive "Future Dragon" Tshirt, High Five Varsity Players before home games, Temporary Dragon Tattoo. Valid For 2026-2027 Season.
Exclusive "Dragon Football Grandparent" Tshirt, Foam Dragon Seat Cushion. Valid For 2026-2027 Season.
In Season Newsletter, Recognition in Gameday Program and Website, 1 Foam Dragon Seat Cushion. Valid For 2026-2027 Season.
In Season Newsletter, Recognition in Gameday Program and Website, 2 Foam Dragon Seat Cushions. Valid For 2026-2027 Season.
In Season Newsletter, Recognition in Gameday Program and Website, 2 Foam Dragon Seat Cushions, 1 Dragon Car Flag, 1 Dragon Blanket. Valid For 2026-2027 Season.
In Season Newsletter, Recognition in Gameday Program and Website, 2 Foam Dragon Seat Cushions, 1 Dragon Car Flag, 1 Dragon Blanket, Reserved Parking for Varsity Home Games, Home Game Photos of your player. Valid For 2026-2027 Season.
In Season Newsletter, Recognition in Gameday Program and Website, 2 Foam Dragon Seat Cushions, 1 Dragon Car Flag, 1 Dragon Blanket, Reserved Parking for Varsity Home Games, Home Game Photos of your player. 2 Reverse Raffle Tickets, Half Page Player Tribute in gameday program, 2 buddy shirts, yard sign, 1 Huddles & Heels Ticket, 2 Varsity Banquet Tickets, Special Limited Edition Dragon Gift. Valid For 2026-2027 Season.
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