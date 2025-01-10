Round Rock Pride 2025 Sponsorship

This one is for our individuals who want to help out! We will let the community know who you are by posting about you, your business, company, etc. on our Facebook and Instagram. We will send you off with an official Round Rock Pride T-shirt, some stickers and list you on our 2024 sponsorship section of our website.
Orange Level Sponsorship
$300
You will get a 10x10 booth space at the Pride festival a spot on the sponsor banner and everything else included in the Red tier. If you do not want the booth space we can discuss other perks or swag in exchange.
Yellow Level Sponsorship
$500
You will get 2 VIP lounge passes, 2 swag bags and everything else listed in the above tiers.
Green Level Sponsorship
$1,000
You will get 4 VIP lounge passes, 4 swag bags and everything else listed in the above tiers.
Blue Level Sponsorship
$5,000
You will be the only sponsor logo on this banner. This tier includes 8 VIP lounge passes, 8 swag bags and everything else listed in the above tiers.
Violet Level Sponsorship
$10,000
You will be the only sponsor logo on this banner. The banner will be placed on our Main Stage the entire festival. Prime location for your tent space will also be given. Priority will be given on a first come first serve basis with this tier to keep it fair. This tier includes 10 VIP lounge passes, 10 swag bags and everything else listed in the above tiers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!