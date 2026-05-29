Round Rock Pride

Hosted by

Round Rock Pride

About this event

Sales closed

Round Rock Pride's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

301 W Bagdad Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA

UnEarthed item
UnEarthed
$80

Starting bid

Crystal Amethyst. Retail value: $225

Penfold Theatre
$30

Starting bid

Two tickets for Penfold Theatre (Current Season). Retail value: $75

Backup Bakery
$20

Starting bid

One dozen custom cookies. Retail value: $60

Hunnies Cake item
Hunnies Cake
$20

Starting bid

Treat box, similar to the image, from Hunnies Cake. Retail value: $50

Vista Vet - Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge item
Vista Vet - Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge
$140

Starting bid

Dog-Themed Basket

  • Annual for a dog or cat that includes examination, annual vaccinations, fecal parasite test, and a heartworm test (for dogs) or a FeLv test (for cats).
  • Colorful dog bandana
  • Zoom groom dog brush
  • Donut dog toy
  • Kong classic for Average chewrs - size Medium
  • Buster Food Cube
  • Rainbow Dog Leash
  • Kong Squeaks Squirrel Toy
  • Rainbow og Squeaker toy
  • Rainbow Dog Lead
  • Teal Kong Squeezz
  • Frisbee

Retail value: $400

Vista Vet - Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge item
Vista Vet - Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge
$140

Starting bid

Cat-Themed Basket.

  • Annual for a dog or cat that includes examination, annual vaccinations, fecal parasite test, and a heartworm test (for dogs) or a FeLv test (for cats).
  • GI Biome Red catnip toy
  • GI Biome Lavender catnip toy
  • Rainbow 3-piece ribbon set
  • Kong Active Catnip Teaser Toy
  • Rainbow Catnip Toy
  • Cat Decor
  • Kong Connects Peacock Toy
  • Kong Zoom Grooom
  • Rainbow Cat bow tie
  • Cat Eye Mask/Pillow
  • Egg-cercizer

Retail value: $400

Ground Floor Theatre
$40

Starting bid

Two VIP Tickets and free concessions to any show in 2026. Retail value: $100

Georgetown Palace Theatre
$70

Starting bid

4 pack - flex pass 2026 (4 ticket and 4 concession vouchers). Retail value: $200

Williamson County Democrats item
Williamson County Democrats
$20

Starting bid

Williamson County Democratic Party tote bag with: a WILCO Pride T-Shirt, and an Assortment of Pride stickers and buttons. Retail value: $50

World Toys and Imports item
World Toys and Imports
$20

Starting bid

Pride gear (Fan, Flag, Hat). Retail value: $55

Reunion Barbershop 78729 item
Reunion Barbershop 78729
$30

Starting bid

$45 gift card and tote bag. Retail value: $70

Soul Strong Yoga item
Soul Strong Yoga
$170

Starting bid

Soul Strong Yoga Beginner Pack - Yoga Mat, Blocks and 3-Month Gift Card. Retail value: $490

Savage Mana item
Savage Mana
$40

Starting bid

Retail value: $115. There and Back Again 45 minute Tarot reading (can be completed virtually or in person at our brick and mortar location). 45 minute readings are $115 (plus tax). Information regarding our readings can be found at www.savagemana.com/services

TENT
$30

Starting bid

a set of 3 Phluid gender-neutral scent perfumes "because everyone deserves to feel good in their bodies." Retail value: $75

Mystic Maven Creations item
Mystic Maven Creations
$20

Starting bid

Set of earings, bracelet and necklace from Mystic Maven Creations. Retail value: $50

Electra Mourning Chainmail
$30

Starting bid

Chainmail necklace and earring set. Retail value: $75

Black Heart Home Bakery item
Black Heart Home Bakery
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Two dozen cupcakes - your choice. Retail value: $50

Firehouse Animal Health Center Round Rock item
Firehouse Animal Health Center Round Rock
$20

Starting bid

Firehouse Animal Health Center swag and wine. Retail value: $50

The Law Office of Eileen Lawrence, PLLC item
The Law Office of Eileen Lawrence, PLLC
$50

Starting bid

Protect Your People Basket (Folio Document organizer, Get It Together, Pen Set, Guide to LGBTQ Estate Planning in Texas, Free Estate Plan Consultation). Retail value: $150

Pentastic by Claudia item
Pentastic by Claudia
$20

Starting bid

Set of items from Pentastic: beaded pen, clips, wine stopper, bag chain. Retail value: $60

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