Round Rock Pride's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Crystal Amethyst. Retail value: $225
Starting bid
Two tickets for Penfold Theatre (Current Season). Retail value: $75
Starting bid
One dozen custom cookies. Retail value: $60
Starting bid
Treat box, similar to the image, from Hunnies Cake. Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Dog-Themed Basket
Retail value: $400
Starting bid
Cat-Themed Basket.
Retail value: $400
Starting bid
Two VIP Tickets and free concessions to any show in 2026. Retail value: $100
Starting bid
4 pack - flex pass 2026 (4 ticket and 4 concession vouchers). Retail value: $200
Starting bid
Williamson County Democratic Party tote bag with: a WILCO Pride T-Shirt, and an Assortment of Pride stickers and buttons. Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Pride gear (Fan, Flag, Hat). Retail value: $55
Starting bid
$45 gift card and tote bag. Retail value: $70
Starting bid
Soul Strong Yoga Beginner Pack - Yoga Mat, Blocks and 3-Month Gift Card. Retail value: $490
Starting bid
Retail value: $115. There and Back Again 45 minute Tarot reading (can be completed virtually or in person at our brick and mortar location). 45 minute readings are $115 (plus tax). Information regarding our readings can be found at www.savagemana.com/services
Starting bid
a set of 3 Phluid gender-neutral scent perfumes "because everyone deserves to feel good in their bodies." Retail value: $75
Starting bid
Set of earings, bracelet and necklace from Mystic Maven Creations. Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Chainmail necklace and earring set. Retail value: $75
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Two dozen cupcakes - your choice. Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Firehouse Animal Health Center swag and wine. Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Protect Your People Basket (Folio Document organizer, Get It Together, Pen Set, Guide to LGBTQ Estate Planning in Texas, Free Estate Plan Consultation). Retail value: $150
Starting bid
Set of items from Pentastic: beaded pen, clips, wine stopper, bag chain. Retail value: $60
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