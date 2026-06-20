North Texas HOH Retreat

At our North Texas Retreat, you will have the quiet and comfort of nature with the focus on seeking God and comfort from other moms whether they are starting their path of sorrow or have accompanied it for years, all are welcome. Throughout our weekend together, we exchange our experiences, worship collectively, and participate in teachings from the Bible. We seek solace and direction from the scriptures, finding solace in Jesus, who is our ultimate source of restoration and eternal hope.

At our North Texas Retreat, you will have the quiet and comfort of nature with the focus on seeking God and comfort from other moms whether they are starting their path of sorrow or have accompanied it for years, all are welcome. Throughout our weekend together, we exchange our experiences, worship collectively, and participate in teachings from the Bible. We seek solace and direction from the scriptures, finding solace in Jesus, who is our ultimate source of restoration and eternal hope.

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