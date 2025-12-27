Esteamed Learning Inc

Esteamed Learning Inc

Routes to Roots Sponsors & Vendors

Eatonville

FL, USA

Community Sponsor
$300

- Recognition on social media platforms

- Acknowledgement on the event website

- Inclusion in a "Thank You" post-event email to participants

- Opportunity to distribute branded promotional materials (e.g., flyers or coupons) at the registration booth


Empower Sponsor
$500

- All benefits of Community Sponsor Level

- Acknowledgement in promotional materials

- Small logo placement on event t-shirt

- Opportunity to include a branded item in participant goody bags


Vision Sponsor
$1,000

- All benefits of Empower Sponsor Level

- Medium-sized logo on event t-shirt

- Booth space at the event

- Opportunity to host a small activity or giveaway at the booth


Impact Sponsor
$2,500

- All benefits of Vision Sponsor Level

- Prominent logo placement on event t-shirt

- Featured acknowledgement in all promotional materials

- Opportunity for a guest blog post on the event website

- Invitation to a special pre-event networking reception


Unity Sponsor
$5,000

- All benefits of Impact Sponsor Level

- Large logo placement on event t-shirt and banners

- Special recognition during event announcements

- Opportunity to host a segment of the event (e.g., opening or closing remarks)

- Inclusion of a full-page ad in the event program booklet


Hope Sponsor
$10,000

- All benefits of Unity Sponsor Level

- Exclusive rights to title sponsorship (e.g., "Presented by [Sponsor Name]")

- Logo featured on all event collateral, including banners and promotional videos

- Opportunity to present the community impact award or host a promotional booth station at the event


Food Vendor
$100
Merchandise Vendor
$75
Youth/Local Vendor (Eatonville Only)
$50
Nonprofit/Resource Vendor
$50

