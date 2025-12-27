Routes to Roots Sponsors & Vendors

Hosted by
About this event
- Recognition on social media platforms
- Acknowledgement on the event website
- Inclusion in a "Thank You" post-event email to participants
- Opportunity to distribute branded promotional materials (e.g., flyers or coupons) at the registration booth
- All benefits of Community Sponsor Level
- Acknowledgement in promotional materials
- Small logo placement on event t-shirt
- Opportunity to include a branded item in participant goody bags
- All benefits of Empower Sponsor Level
- Medium-sized logo on event t-shirt
- Booth space at the event
- Opportunity to host a small activity or giveaway at the booth
- All benefits of Vision Sponsor Level
- Prominent logo placement on event t-shirt
- Featured acknowledgement in all promotional materials
- Opportunity for a guest blog post on the event website
- Invitation to a special pre-event networking reception
- All benefits of Impact Sponsor Level
- Large logo placement on event t-shirt and banners
- Special recognition during event announcements
- Opportunity to host a segment of the event (e.g., opening or closing remarks)
- Inclusion of a full-page ad in the event program booklet
- All benefits of Unity Sponsor Level
- Exclusive rights to title sponsorship (e.g., "Presented by [Sponsor Name]")
- Logo featured on all event collateral, including banners and promotional videos
- Opportunity to present the community impact award or host a promotional booth station at the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!