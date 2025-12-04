Row for MI: Ergathon

Each ticket provides a slot for one participant in the ergathon and only one can be purchased at a time. After registering/purchasing ticket(s) you can either join a team, create a team, or fly solo. If you are flying solo, we will add you to an existing team with your peers. We encourage you to raise $200 for the rowing club as an individual (optional) and/or $2k as a team (optional).





If you are younger than 16yrs old, you must have a guardian present for the event.