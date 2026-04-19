Rowe Garden Party and Planting Day! Plant your Family Legacy for future generations!

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About this event
I am here to help! I will rake, weed, move materials, whatever is needed. But I already planted mine or I am bringing one in I purchased to plant!
I am very interested in planting a Legacy plant, but I am not sure what to do or what plant to get. I will donate. Please pick a plant for me.
Yes! I would love to help and we do want to plant our Families' Legacy Plant to be admired for future generations. Unfortunately, money is tight. We would appreciate support from Rowe PTA. (I understand this is while supplies last, only.)(Contact Jeff Loudon for discrete inquiries at [email protected])
I want to help out others who are in a tight spot, I am willing to sponsor another family in their Legacy Plant. I will contribute at least $15 and I ask that my donation be given to another family to Plant for future generations of Rowe Students and Staff!
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