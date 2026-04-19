Wilbur D. Rowe Middle School Parent Teacher Association (RowePTA)

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Wilbur D. Rowe Middle School Parent Teacher Association (RowePTA)

About this event

Rowe Garden Party and Planting Day! Plant your Family Legacy for future generations!

3606 SE Lake Rd

Milwaukie, OR 97222, USA

Rowe Greensmaker
Free

I am here to help! I will rake, weed, move materials, whatever is needed. But I already planted mine or I am bringing one in I purchased to plant!

Rowe Caretaker
$15

I am very interested in planting a Legacy plant, but I am not sure what to do or what plant to get. I will donate. Please pick a plant for me.

Rowe Gardener
Pay what you can

Yes! I would love to help and we do want to plant our Families' Legacy Plant to be admired for future generations. Unfortunately, money is tight. We would appreciate support from Rowe PTA. (I understand this is while supplies last, only.)(Contact Jeff Loudon for discrete inquiries at [email protected])

Rowe Contributor
Pay what you can

I want to help out others who are in a tight spot, I am willing to sponsor another family in their Legacy Plant. I will contribute at least $15 and I ask that my donation be given to another family to Plant for future generations of Rowe Students and Staff!

Add a donation for Wilbur D. Rowe Middle School Parent Teacher Association (RowePTA)

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