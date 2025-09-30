Rowing for Mental Health & Addiction Recovery

CURRENTS | GUSTS | WINDS | TIDES - ROW ON

Receive a custom 34oz Ocean Bottle made from 65% recycled materials that funds the collection of 1,000 ocean-bound plastic bottles with every purchase. Its double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for 18 hours or hot for 9, and the dual-opening design makes it easy to fill, sip, and clean.



Plus, you’ll join an exclusive post-row Zoom Q&A with Chris, where he’ll share reflections from his journey and answer your questions firsthand.



These water bottles have been donated. Therefore, your donation directly supports both Project Healthy Minds and Providence Farm.