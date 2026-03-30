ROY G BIV Sponsorship

Level Indigo includes a donation receipt, a special thank you letter, your name or business name and logo on sponsor banner, a stage shout out from our Emcee during the festival, and a specially dedicated banner for our main tent. We will display and distribute any marketing material provided that meet our community guidelines. As a bonus you will receive an Open Door Pride swag bag. Please donate between $2000- $4999 to be included in the Indigo Level