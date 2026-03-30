ROY G BIV Sponsorship

Level Red includes a donation receipt and a special thank you letter. Please donate between $1-$99 to be included in the Red Level.
Level Orange includes A donation receipt, a special thank you letter and your name or business on our sponsor banner. Please donate between $100 and $199 to be included in the Orange Level.
Level Yellow includes a donation receipt, a special thank you letter, your name or business name and logo on sponsor banner, as well as a stage shout out from our Emcee during the festival. Please donate between $200-$499 to be included in the Yellow Level
Level Green includes a donation receipt, a special thank you letter, your name or business name and logo on sponsor banner, a stage shout out from our Emcee during the festival, and a specially dedicated banner for a small tent. Please donate between $500- $999 to be included in the Green Level
Level Blue includes a donation receipt, a special thank you letter, your name or business name and logo on sponsor banner, a stage shout out from our Emcee during the festival, and a specially dedicated banner for a large tent. We will display and distribute any marketing material provided that meet our community guidelines. Please donate between $1000- $1999 to be included in the Blue Level
Level Indigo includes a donation receipt, a special thank you letter, your name or business name and logo on sponsor banner, a stage shout out from our Emcee during the festival, and a specially dedicated banner for our main tent. We will display and distribute any marketing material provided that meet our community guidelines. As a bonus you will receive an Open Door Pride swag bag. Please donate between $2000- $4999 to be included in the Indigo Level
Level Violet will be a sponsorship of our entire event. Your logo will be included in our main marketing and banners. Your name will be included in all announcements on our main stage. We will display and distribute any marketing material provided that meet our community guidelines. As a bonus you will receive an Open Door Pride swag bag. Please donate anything higher than $5000 to be included in the Violet Level
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!