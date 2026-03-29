Royal Arch Alzheimer’s Walk

Terms and Conditions

RELEASE AND WAIVER

In consideration of being permitted to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event (“Event”), I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, assigns, and personal representatives, knowingly and voluntarily agree to the following:

1. Assumption of Risk

I understand that participation in the Event involves physical activity and outdoor conditions that may include, but are not limited to:

Walking on uneven surfaces

Weather-related hazards

Slips, falls, or collisions

Physical exertion

Other known and unknown risks

I voluntarily assume all risks associated with participation in the Event.





2. Release of Liability

I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless:

The organizing committee

Royal Arch Masons of Virginia

Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons in Virginia

Participating Chapters and affiliated organizations

Sponsors, volunteers, vendors, and event staff

The City of Virginia Beach

Mt. Trashmore Park

Any officers, directors, members, agents, or representatives associated with the Event

from any and all claims, liabilities, demands, damages, losses, or causes of action arising out of or related to participation in the Event, including claims arising from ordinary negligence.





3. Medical Treatment Authorization

I authorize Event organizers to obtain emergency medical treatment for me if necessary during participation in the Event. I understand that I am responsible for any medical expenses incurred.





4. Photo & Media Release

I grant permission for photographs, video, audio recordings, or other media taken during the Event to be used by the Event organizers for promotional, educational, fundraising, or marketing purposes without compensation.





5. Participant Responsibility

I agree to:

Follow all Event rules and instructions

Conduct myself safely and respectfully

Wear appropriate clothing and footwear

Withdraw from participation if I feel unable to safely continue

6. Minors

If signing on behalf of a participant under 18 years of age, I certify that I am the parent or legal guardian and agree to all terms of this waiver on behalf of the minor participant.

Minor Participant Name (if applicable): __________________________________

Parent/Guardian Name: _______________________________________________





7. Severability

If any portion of this agreement is held invalid, the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect.





Acknowledgment & Signature

I HAVE READ THIS RELEASE AND WAIVER, FULLY UNDERSTAND ITS TERMS, AND SIGN IT FREELY AND VOLUNTARILY.



