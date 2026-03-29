Royal Arch Alzheimer’s Walk

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Terms and Conditions
RELEASE AND WAIVER
In consideration of being permitted to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event (“Event”), I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, assigns, and personal representatives, knowingly and voluntarily agree to the following:
1. Assumption of Risk
I understand that participation in the Event involves physical activity and outdoor conditions that may include, but are not limited to:
I voluntarily assume all risks associated with participation in the Event.
2. Release of Liability
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless:
from any and all claims, liabilities, demands, damages, losses, or causes of action arising out of or related to participation in the Event, including claims arising from ordinary negligence.
3. Medical Treatment Authorization
I authorize Event organizers to obtain emergency medical treatment for me if necessary during participation in the Event. I understand that I am responsible for any medical expenses incurred.
4. Photo & Media Release
I grant permission for photographs, video, audio recordings, or other media taken during the Event to be used by the Event organizers for promotional, educational, fundraising, or marketing purposes without compensation.
5. Participant Responsibility
I agree to:
6. Minors
If signing on behalf of a participant under 18 years of age, I certify that I am the parent or legal guardian and agree to all terms of this waiver on behalf of the minor participant.
Minor Participant Name (if applicable): __________________________________
Parent/Guardian Name: _______________________________________________
7. Severability
If any portion of this agreement is held invalid, the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect.
Acknowledgment & Signature
I HAVE READ THIS RELEASE AND WAIVER, FULLY UNDERSTAND ITS TERMS, AND SIGN IT FREELY AND VOLUNTARILY.
Terms and Conditions
RELEASE AND WAIVER
In consideration of being permitted to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event (“Event”), I, for myself, my heirs, executors, administrators, assigns, and personal representatives, knowingly and voluntarily agree to the following:
1. Assumption of Risk
I understand that participation in the Event involves physical activity and outdoor conditions that may include, but are not limited to:
I voluntarily assume all risks associated with participation in the Event.
2. Release of Liability
I hereby release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless:
from any and all claims, liabilities, demands, damages, losses, or causes of action arising out of or related to participation in the Event, including claims arising from ordinary negligence.
3. Medical Treatment Authorization
I authorize Event organizers to obtain emergency medical treatment for me if necessary during participation in the Event. I understand that I am responsible for any medical expenses incurred.
4. Photo & Media Release
I grant permission for photographs, video, audio recordings, or other media taken during the Event to be used by the Event organizers for promotional, educational, fundraising, or marketing purposes without compensation.
5. Participant Responsibility
I agree to:
6. Minors
If signing on behalf of a participant under 18 years of age, I certify that I am the parent or legal guardian and agree to all terms of this waiver on behalf of the minor participant.
Minor Participant Name (if applicable): __________________________________
Parent/Guardian Name: _______________________________________________
7. Severability
If any portion of this agreement is held invalid, the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect.
Acknowledgment & Signature
I HAVE READ THIS RELEASE AND WAIVER, FULLY UNDERSTAND ITS TERMS, AND SIGN IT FREELY AND VOLUNTARILY.
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