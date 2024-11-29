Royal Assembly Church of the Living God, Inc.'s annual raffle 2024
Win 40in Roku TV
$5
The winner can pick up the TV from the church on Dec. 15, 2024 between 12pm-5pm or delivered locally if the TV cannot be picked up. If the winner is not local the TV may be shipped on Monday, December 16, 2024 to the address provided.
