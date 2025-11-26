Black Friday Silent Auction

Starting bid
Donated By: Anonymous
Total Estimated Value: $120
Indulge in an ultimate relaxation experience with this self-care basket! Enjoy a luxurious basket full of soothing bath products and cozy items to help you unwind after a long day. This basket is a must-have for anyone in need of a little ‘me time.’
Basket Includes: Lavender & Vanilla shower steamers, lotion, body wash, bar soap, scented candle, and a towel set
Starting bid
Donated By: Anonymous
Total Estimated Value: $75
Bring the fun home with our Family Game Night Basket! Packed with classic favorites, this bundle has everything you need to create unforgettable memories!
Basket Includes: Jenga, Pictionary vs. AI, Monopoly Deal, UNO, Sorry, Connect 4, Yahtzee, $20 Domino's gift card
Starting bid
Donated By: Cincinnati Zoo, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, & Graeter's
Total Estimated Value: $180
Enjoy a day at the renowned Cincinnati Zoo, explore powerful stories of courage and freedom at the National Underground Freedom Center, then end your adventure with a sweet treat from Cincinnati's own Grater's Ice Cream. This package offers a perfect blend of culture, history, and delight-an unforgettable Cincinnati experience!
Package Includes: four (4) Cincinnati Zoo admission tickets, two (2) general admission tickets to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and two (2) $10 coupons to Graeter's
*Zoo Tickets Good Thru 3/31/2026
*Freedom Center Tickets Good Thru 3/31/2026
*Graeter's Coupons Good Thru 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Donated By: Whet Your Palette
Total Estimated Value: $145
Unleash your creativity and enjoy a night out to remember! Perfect for a date night, a friend’s night out, or a creative escape with the kids, this package offers the ideal blend of artistry, laughter, and great food. It's an experience sure to delight!
Basket Includes: $120 Whet Your Palette gift card, $25 dining gift card
Starting bid
Donated By: Anonymous
Total Estimated Value: $45
Get ready for the ultimate movie night!
This basket has everything you need for a perfect evening of entertainment. Whether it’s a date night, family night, or a cozy night in, this bundle delivers movie magic from start to finish!
Basket Includes: assortment of snacks, $25 AMC gift card, $10 Domino's gift card
Starting bid
Donated By: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari
Total Estimated Value: $150
Already thinking about next summer? This basket is packed with everything you need to enjoy some fun in the sun! Bid now to win this bundle and make unforgettable memories!
Basket Includes: two (2) single day admission tickets to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari (2025 or 2026 season), Igloo cooler, two (2) beach towels, summer toys, and more!
Starting bid
Donated By: Whet Your Palette
Total Estimated Value: $145
Unleash your inner artist then enjoy a delicious dinner! This basket includes a certificate for a fun Paint & Sip experience plus a gift card for a tasty meal. Perfect for a creative night out!
Package Includes: gift card $120 to Whet Your Palette, $25 dining gift card
Starting bid
Donated By: Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park
Total Value: $220
Get ready for a day full of thrills, splashes, and non-stop fun! This basket includes tickets to Kentucky Kingdom, where you’ll enjoy heart-pounding roller coasters, family-friendly rides, and a refreshing water park adventure.
Package Includes: four (4) general admission tickets for the 2026 season
Starting bid
Donated By: National Corvette Museum
Total Estimated Value: $50
Rev up your engines for an unforgettable experience! This basket includes tickets to the National Corvette Museum, where you can explore iconic Corvettes, learn about automotive history, and enjoy interactive exhibits.
Basket Includes: two (2) admission tickets to the National Corvette Museum
*Tickets Good Thru 9/27/2026
