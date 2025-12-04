Royal Blues on Tap at Steeplejack Auction Early Show

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Starting bid
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
Retail value $2,450
Starting bid
With dock access (near McCall, ID, sleeps 6-8)
Retail value $1,750
Starting bid
6 min walk to Carlton Cellars, sleeps 8
Retail value $1,300
Starting bid
Retail value $315
Starting bid
Retail value $340
Starting bid
Retail value $94
Starting bid
Practical strategies + real examples
Retail value $300
Starting bid
Oxidized silver leaf, oil, wax on silk
by Trudy Parkinson
Retail value $900
Starting bid
Retail value $200
Starting bid
Retail value $120
Starting bid
Includes $100.00 store credit
Starting bid
Tacos, bowls, and more!
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Creative frozen yogurt
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Excludes alcohol + gratuity
Retail value $100
Starting bid
Immersive display of light, art, creativity
Retail value $96
Starting bid
Retail value $80
Starting bid
Retail value $40
Starting bid
"Live Slowly" Cards (set of 18)
Retail value $95
Starting bid
Flavors of star anise, caraway, fennel
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Locally owned apparel, shoes, accessories
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Featuring artist Mike Bennett
Retail value $48
Starting bid
Locally Made Placemats (set of 8)
Retail value $57
Starting bid
Award-winning Argentinian restaurant
Retail value $100
Starting bid
Retail value $34
Starting bid
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Delicious sandwich shop
Retail value $25
Starting bid
Aquavit has flavors of star anise, caraway, fennel
Retail value $60
Starting bid
Retail value $100
Starting bid
Retail value $125
Starting bid
Unique fashion + gifts on Alberta
Retail value $25
Starting bid
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Plus Poinsettia Hot Pads (set of 2) + Locally Made "New Year" Cards (set of 18)
Retail value $141
Starting bid
Includes Christmas Foilage Hot Pads (set of 2)
Retail value $67
Starting bid
Retail value $25
Starting bid
60 min group session, NE PDX
Retail value $35
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
ice cream, kulfi, ice pops + tickets movie miniplex
Retail value $45
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