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Royal Blues on Tap at Steeplejack Auction Early Show

1. 7-Nights at Manzanita Coastal Home
$750

Starting bid

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Retail value $2,450

2. 5-Nights at Idaho Lake Cabin
$450

Starting bid

With dock access (near McCall, ID, sleeps 6-8)

Retail value $1,750

3. 2-Nights at Wine Country Rental in Carlton, OR
$350

Starting bid

6 min walk to Carlton Cellars, sleeps 8

Retail value $1,300

4. 2-Nights Yurt Glamping Stay at Camp Colton
$75

Starting bid

Retail value $315

5. 4 Timbers Tickets (section 116)
$100

Starting bid

Retail value $340

6. 2 Timbers Army Tickets + 2 No Pity Scarves
$35

Starting bid

Retail value $94

7. 2-hour SAT Demos Calculator Test Prep Session
$70

Starting bid

Practical strategies + real examples

Retail value $300

8. Local Framed Art "Blue Cloud"
$250

Starting bid

Oxidized silver leaf, oil, wax on silk

by Trudy Parkinson

Retail value $900

9. Baerlic Brewing 1-Hour Tour + Tasting for 10 People
$70

Starting bid

Retail value $200

10. $120.00 to Portland Spirits Cruises + Events
$50

Starting bid

Retail value $120

11. The Garnish Personal Stylist Appointment + Store Credit
$30

Starting bid

Includes $100.00 store credit

12. $50.00 to Por Que No
$20

Starting bid

Tacos, bowls, and more!

13. $50.00 to Por Que No + 1 bottle of Aquavit
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $75

14. $50.00 Eb + Bean
$20

Starting bid

Creative frozen yogurt

Retail value $50

15. $100.00 for Dinner for Two to Mother's Bistro
$40

Starting bid

Excludes alcohol + gratuity

Retail value $100

16. 4 Tickets to Hopscotch
$30

Starting bid

Immersive display of light, art, creativity

Retail value $96

17. Portland Syrups: 12 Pack + Coffee Syrups + Recipe Book
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $80

18. 2 Bottles of Sake from Sake One
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $40

19. 1 Bottle of Sake from Sake One + Locally Made Cards
$25

Starting bid

"Live Slowly" Cards (set of 18)

Retail value $95

20. 3 bottles of locally Vaettir Aquavit
$35

Starting bid

Flavors of star anise, caraway, fennel

Retail value $75

21. $50.00 to Sloan Boutique
$20

Starting bid

Locally owned apparel, shoes, accessories
Retail value $50

22. 4 Mini-Golf Passes at Wonderwood
$15

Starting bid

Featuring artist Mike Bennett

Retail value $48

23. $25.00 to Pip's Doughnuts + Gingerbread Placemats
$15

Starting bid

Locally Made Placemats (set of 8)

Retail value $57

24. $100.00 to Ox Restaurant
$30

Starting bid

Award-winning Argentinian restaurant

Retail value $100

25. 2 Passes to Hollywood Theater + Popcorn
$10

Starting bid

Retail value $34

26. M+Ms Basket
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $50

27. $25.00 to Taste Tickler
$5

Starting bid

Delicious sandwich shop

Retail value $25

28. $40.00 to Music Millenium + 1 Bottle of Aquavit
$25

Starting bid

Aquavit has flavors of star anise, caraway, fennel
Retail value $60

29. 2 Hand Turned Bowls by John Bradley
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $100

30. Polkadog Basket (handmade dog treats)
$25

Starting bid

Retail value $125

31. $25.00 to Frock Boutique
$5

Starting bid

Unique fashion + gifts on Alberta

Retail value $25

32. 2-pack Locally Made Calendars by ArtLight Media
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $50

33. 2-pack Locally Made Calendars Basket
$30

Starting bid

Plus Poinsettia Hot Pads (set of 2) + Locally Made "New Year" Cards (set of 18)

Retail value $141

34. 2-pack Locally Made Calendars + Hot Pads
$25

Starting bid

Includes Christmas Foilage Hot Pads (set of 2)

Retail value $67

35. $25.00 to Happy Day (acai + smoothies)
$5

Starting bid

Retail value $25

36. Free Class at The Garage Gym
$10

Starting bid

60 min group session, NE PDX

Retail value $35

37. Locally Made "Special, Miraculous" Cards (set of 18)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75

38. Locally Made "Moon + Stars" Cards (set of 18)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75

39. Locally Made "Happy Beings" Cards (set of 18)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75

40. $25.00 to Kulfi + $20.00 to Movie Madness
$15

Starting bid

ice cream, kulfi, ice pops + tickets movie miniplex

Retail value $45

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