Royal Blues on Tap at Steeplejack Auction Late Show

Hosted by
Starting bid
Hilda Guttormsen (an IAAP certified Jungian psychoanalyst + Licensed Psilocybin Facilitator). Working with 7 Gate Sanctuary, https://7gatessanctuary.com/. Fees for the center, their onsite worker and for the medicine is not included in this auction item (+$800-$900).
Retail value $2,200
Starting bid
With dock access (near McCall, ID, sleeps 6-8)
Retail value $1,750
Starting bid
In Government Camp (sleeps 10)
Retail value $1,000
Starting bid
Expires in May 2026
Retail value $196
Starting bid
Retail value $141
Starting bid
Retail value $180
Starting bid
Free exam plus $200 towards a COMPLETE pair of glasses (frame + lenses)
Retail value $380
Starting bid
Water bottle, hat, gloves, massage ball
Retail value $60
Starting bid
Retail value $140
Starting bid
Baseball jersey + coach shirt, softball jersey + coach shirt
Retail value $350
Starting bid
$100.00 store credit
Starting bid
(tacos, bowls, and more!)
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Aquavit has notes of star anise, caraway and fennel
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail value $100
Starting bid
Crabbing, boating and seafood in Rockaway, OR
Retail value $130
Starting bid
Retail value $80
Starting bid
Retail value $80
Starting bid
Includes "Be a Lamp" Cards (set of 18)
Retail value $95
Starting bid
Locally made, flavors of star anise, caraway, fennel
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Hot tubs, steam room, sauna, cold plunge) + 1 bottle of locally made Aquavit
Retail value $205
Starting bid
Par 3, Miniature, or Soccer Golf
Retail value $64
Starting bid
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Retail value $110
Starting bid
Retail value $30
Starting bid
Retail value $40
Starting bid
Retail value $25
Starting bid
Plus 2 Passes to Tasting Experience
Retail $250
Starting bid
Retail value $100
Starting bid
Retail value $229
Starting bid
Retail value $200
Starting bid
Retail value $50
Starting bid
Plus Cherry Hot Pads (set of 4) + Locally Made "Peace on Earth" Cards (set of 18)
Retail value 151
Starting bid
Plus 1 Follow-up Appointment
Retail value $300
Starting bid
acai and smoothies + movie miniplex
Retail value $45
Starting bid
60 min group session, NE PDX
Retail value $35
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Vegan Vit C serum, Super A serum, cream cleanser, barrier cream, sticker, tote bag
Retail value $125
Starting bid
Student led group (tenors and basses) will sing at your door step on an agreed upon date in the Spring!
Retail value $300
Starting bid
16x20, Acrylic on Canvas, Framed in Floating Oak
Retail value $500
Starting bid
Mainstage or Catalyst Performances
Retail Value $160
Starting bid
(will be updated soon)
Starting bid
Poinsettia hot pads, 2-pack calendars, and locally made cards
Starting bid
60 min group session
Retail value 35
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Retail value $75
Starting bid
Retail Value $50
Starting bid
900 Retail Value
Starting bid
Retail value $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!