Royal Blues on Tap at Steeplejack Auction Late Show

1. Facilitated Psilocybin Services
$750

Starting bid

Hilda Guttormsen (an IAAP certified Jungian psychoanalyst + Licensed Psilocybin Facilitator). Working with 7 Gate Sanctuary, https://7gatessanctuary.com/. Fees for the center, their onsite worker and for the medicine is not included in this auction item (+$800-$900).

Retail value $2,200

2. 5-Nights at Idaho Lake Cabin
$450

Starting bid

With dock access (near McCall, ID, sleeps 6-8)

Retail value $1,750

3. 2 Nights at Cascadia Getaways Alpine Cabin
$350

Starting bid

In Government Camp (sleeps 10)

Retail value $1,000

4. 2 Portland Center Stage Community Giving Ticket Vouchers
$75

Starting bid

Expires in May 2026

Retail value $196

5. 4 Thorns Tickets + 4 Scarves (Rose City Riveters Section)
$50

Starting bid

Retail value $141

6. 2 Timbers Tickets (Section 116)
$50

Starting bid

Retail value $180

7. Beaumont Vision Eye Exam
$100

Starting bid

Free exam plus $200 towards a COMPLETE pair of glasses (frame + lenses)

Retail value $380

Foot Traffic Basket
$20

Starting bid

Water bottle, hat, gloves, massage ball

Retail value $60

9. Westward Whiskey Tasting for 4
$65

Starting bid

Retail value $140

10. Rare Huskies Softball + Baseball Gear
$100

Starting bid

Baseball jersey + coach shirt, softball jersey + coach shirt

Retail value $350

11. The Garnish Private Shopping Party
$30

Starting bid

$100.00 store credit

12. $50.00 to Por Que No (tacos, bowls, and more!)
$20

Starting bid

(tacos, bowls, and more!)

Retail value $50

13. $50.00 to Por Que No + 1 bottle Aquavit
$30

Starting bid

Aquavit has notes of star anise, caraway and fennel

Retail value $75

14. $50.00 Eb + Bean (creative frozen yogurt)
$20

Starting bid

15. $100 to Heavenly Creatures (wine bar + bottle shop)
$40

Starting bid

Retail value $100

16. $130.00 to Kelly's Brighton Marina
$50

Starting bid

Crabbing, boating and seafood in Rockaway, OR

Retail value $130

17. Portland Syrups: 12 Pack + Coffee Syrups + Recipe Book
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $80

18. 2 Bottles of Sake from Sake One
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $80

19. 1 Bottle of Sake from Sake One + Locally Made Cards
$30

Starting bid

Includes "Be a Lamp" Cards (set of 18)

Retail value $95

20. 3 bottles of locally Vaettir Aquavit
$35

Starting bid

Locally made, flavors of star anise, caraway, fennel

Retail value $75

21. 2 Visits to Knott Springs + 1 bottle of Aquavit
$75

Starting bid

Hot tubs, steam room, sauna, cold plunge) + 1 bottle of locally made Aquavit

Retail value $205

22. 4 Golf Passes to The Aerie at Eagle Landing
$15

Starting bid

Par 3, Miniature, or Soccer Golf

Retail value $64

23. $50.00 to Gado Gado (award-winning Indonesian cuisine)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $50

24. 2 Tickets to WNBA Portland Fire (section 108)
$40

Starting bid

Retail value $110

25. 2 Clinton Theater Passes + 2 Large Popcorns
$10

Starting bid

Retail value $30

26. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Basket
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $40

27. $25.00 to Taste Tickler (delicious sandwich shop)
$5

Starting bid

Retail value $25

28. Creo Chocolates Gift Bag + Tasting Experience
$80

Starting bid

Plus 2 Passes to Tasting Experience

Retail $250

29. 2 Hand Turned Bowls by John Bradley
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $100

30. Antonio Classical Guitar
$75

Starting bid

Retail value $229

31. 49 cm Specialized Bike (Used, Very Good Condition)
$75

Starting bid

Retail value $200

32. 2-pack Locally Made Calendars by ArtLight Media
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $50

33. 2-pack Locally Made Calendars Basket
$35

Starting bid

Plus Cherry Hot Pads (set of 4) + Locally Made "Peace on Earth" Cards (set of 18)

Retail value 151

34. 1 Enrich Health Consulting Nutrition
$75

Starting bid

Plus 1 Follow-up Appointment

Retail value $300

35. $25.00 to Happy Day + $20.00 to Movie Madness
$15

Starting bid

acai and smoothies + movie miniplex

Retail value $45

36. Free Class at The Garage Gym
$10

Starting bid

60 min group session, NE PDX

Retail value $35

37. Locally Made "Know Beauty" Cards (set of 18)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75

38. Locally Made Let Us Meet" Cards (set of 18)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75

39. Mad Hippie Skincare Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Vegan Vit C serum, Super A serum, cream cleanser, barrier cream, sticker, tote bag

Retail value $125

40. Hooked on Harmonics Sings at Your Door Step
$75

Starting bid

Student led group (tenors and basses) will sing at your door step on an agreed upon date in the Spring!

Retail value $300

41. Locally Made Art "First Try #1"
$175

Starting bid

16x20, Acrylic on Canvas, Framed in Floating Oak

Retail value $500

4. Four Tickets to The Judy (Northwest Children's Theater)
$60

Starting bid

Mainstage or Catalyst Performances

Retail Value $160

43. Ski/Snowboard Rental Package
$50

Starting bid

(will be updated soon)

44. Maker's Basket
$25

Starting bid

Poinsettia hot pads, 2-pack calendars, and locally made cards

45. Free Gym Class at The Garage Gym
$10

Starting bid

60 min group session

Retail value 35

46. Locally Made Cards "Deep Peace" (set of 18)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75

47. Locally Made Cards "Special Miraculous" (set of 18)
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75

48. 2 Bottle of Aquavit (locally made)
$15

Starting bid

Retail Value $50

49. Local Art "Blue Cloud"
$150

Starting bid

900 Retail Value

50. Two Hours SAT Demos Calculator Prep
$65

Starting bid

Retail value $300

