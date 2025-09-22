Belle Terre Elementary School Pto Inc

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Belle Terre Elementary School Pto Inc

About this event

Royal Bobcat Fall Carnival

BTES- Multipurpose room and courtyard

General Admission (no meal)
$5

Each Ticket price includes:

-Admission for 1 PERSON

-Entertainment - DJ booth & Dancing, Bobcat Mascot.

-5 Tickets for booth activities


Tickets are required for each person for entry. These are sent to your email after purchase. Download the tickets and save them to your phone for entry. They will be scanned for entry. Check your spam email if you don't receive the email with the tickets.
This is a family event. You cannot drop your child off and leave. Children must be supervised by an adult. Children 2 and under are free, but they will not be provided with a meal ticket or tickets for games/activities. 

1 extra ticket
$1

Ticket Add-on advanced purchase ONLY (tickets will be available for purchase at carnival for $1 per ticket). No refunds on pre-purchased tickets. Tickets can be used at concessions, games, activities, face painting, etc. 

5 extra tickets
$5

Ticket Add-on advanced purchase ONLY (tickets will be available for purchase at carnival for $1 per ticket). No refunds on pre-purchased tickets. Tickets can be used at concessions, games, activities, face painting, etc. 

10 extra tickets
$10

Ticket Add-on advanced purchase ONLY (tickets will be available for purchase at carnival for $1 per ticket). No refunds on pre-purchased tickets. Tickets can be used at concessions, games, activities, face painting, etc. 

20 extra tickets
$20

Ticket Add-on advanced purchase ONLY (tickets will be available for purchase at carnival for $1 per ticket). No refunds on pre-purchased tickets. Tickets can be used at concessions, games, activities, face painting, etc. 

30 extra tickets
$30

Ticket Add-on advanced purchase ONLY (tickets will be available for purchase at carnival for $1 per ticket). No refunds on pre-purchased tickets. Tickets can be used at concessions, games, activities, face painting, etc. 

40 Extra Tickets
$40

Ticket Add-on advanced purchase ONLY (tickets will be available for purchase at carnival for $1 per ticket). No refunds on pre-purchased tickets. Tickets can be used at concessions, games, activities, face painting, etc. 

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