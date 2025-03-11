Hosted by

Catalyst Campus For Technology And Innovation Inc

About this event

The Catalyst Expo Conference Room (Afternoon Reservation)

555 E Pikes Peak Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

Front Range Half Day Reservation item
Front Range Half Day Reservation
$500

1 left!

This is a half day reservation for the Front Range conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 12.
Peak Technology Half Day Reservation item
Peak Technology Half Day Reservation
$500

1 left!

This is a half day reservation for the Peak Technology conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a classroom style with a max capacity of 18.
Rocky Mountain Half Day Reservation item
Rocky Mountain Half Day Reservation
$500

1 left!

This is a half day reservation for the Rocky Mountain conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 20.
Cog Railway Half Day Reservation item
Cog Railway Half Day Reservation
$500

1 left!

This is a half day reservation for the Cog Railway conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 14. There will be fireside chats going on in the Lodge open area on Monday April 7th.
Royal Gorge Half Day Reservation item
Royal Gorge Half Day Reservation
$500

1 left!

This is a half day reservation for the Royal Gorge conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 12. There will be fireside chats going on in the Lodge open area on Monday April 7th.
Santa Fe Half Day Reservation item
Santa Fe Half Day Reservation
$500

1 left!

This is a half day reservation for the Santa Fe conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 8.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!