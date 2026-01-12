Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra

Hosted by

Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra

About this event

Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra 30th Anniversary Gala

The Detroit Zoo Wildlife Interpretive Gallery 8450 W 10 Mile Rd

Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA

Silver Ticket
$100

Enjoy a buffet dinner, dessert, silent auction, and live music. Be aware: at checkout, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.

Gold Ticket
$125

Silver ticket plus 2 drink tickets and 1 ticket to a ROSO concert during the 2026-2027 season. Be aware: at checkout, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.

Platinum Ticket
$150

Silver ticket plus enjoy special seating at Maestro Douglass' table! Only 6 seats are available for this bonus! Be aware: at checkout, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.

Add a donation for Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!