Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra's 30th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

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The Detroit Zoo Wildlife Interpretive Gallery
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Experimentation is at the foundation of my practice, layering whether physical or symbolic, the inclusion of text bridging graphic design, craft and fine art in a mixed media medley. My inspiration comes from popular cultures, literature, life events, little details of the everyday and am particularly interested in subjects that transcend time and our common human experience. It is a dialogue, a diary, a visual story.
Each piece is one-of-a-kind artwork mixing typical linocut printmaking, letterpress, typography, mixed media and genres. Series are hand printed on vintage letterpress equipment with variations, either distinct or subtle, and imperfections making each piece unique.
Member artist at Lawrence Street Gallery (Camille LeCoutre - Lawrence Street Gallery)
Donated by Camille LeCoutre
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You get to be the Maestro for a Moment!! Come stand on the conductor's podium and lead ROSO in playing the National Anthem at our October 2026 concert!
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Enjoy an hour performance at your home or business by the Oui! Flutes, ROSO's talented flute team! Date and time of event to be determined and agreed on by the winning bidder and the musicians.
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Enjoy a DSO performance with your date, Friday June 12. The program includes Hilary Hahn performing Mozart.
Donated by Dawn Bittner
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What a treat for you or your child!! This fully assembled light-up Lego Pirate Ship is ready for play or display!!
Donated by Robyn Myers
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Dates: December 19th–26th 2026
Accommodations: 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | Sleeps 6
Location: Boyne Mountain, Boyne Falls, Michigan
Celebrate the holidays with a magical winter escape to Boyne Mountain Resort. Enjoy a 7-night stay (Saturday, December 19 – Saturday, December 26) in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath villa at Mountain Run at Boyne, one of northern Michigan’s premier ski destinations.
This 1,165 sq. ft. residence sleeps up to 6 and features a full kitchen, in-unit laundry, gas fireplace, and plenty of room to relax after a day on the slopes. Perfect for families or friends, this peak-season holiday week offers skiing, snowboarding, festive village activities, and cozy winter evenings by the fire.
Donated by Eleanor Duke
Starting bid
Adam Bigham lives in Detroit, currently since December 2023. He grew up
in Royal Oak, Michigan. He studied Horticulture at Michigan State University and is proud to be a horticulturist and an artist.
Having continuously made art since late in 2021, working in acrylic on canvas, Adam participated in Art Prize 2022 and Palmer Park Art Fair 2025. He is a member of South Oakland Art Association (SOAA).
AllArtWorks gallery in Grand Rapids has several of his pieces that appear in rotating shows and are available for purchase.
His work explores authenticity of expression, allowing the process to speak
back to him while spiritual and emotional nuances emerge, defying a style
categorization.
The piece, “Marine Profonde” is 18 inches by 18 inches, and conveys the
presence of water. In fact, the title is French for “deep sea”. What is seen or felt (especially felt,) depends upon the viewer. It was created with acrylic
on canvas in 2025.
Donated by Adam Bigham
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