Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra's 30th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Adam Bigham lives in Detroit, currently since December 2023. He grew up

in Royal Oak, Michigan. He studied Horticulture at Michigan State University and is proud to be a horticulturist and an artist.

Having continuously made art since late in 2021, working in acrylic on canvas, Adam participated in Art Prize 2022 and Palmer Park Art Fair 2025. He is a member of South Oakland Art Association (SOAA).

AllArtWorks gallery in Grand Rapids has several of his pieces that appear in rotating shows and are available for purchase.

His work explores authenticity of expression, allowing the process to speak

back to him while spiritual and emotional nuances emerge, defying a style

categorization.

The piece, “Marine Profonde” is 18 inches by 18 inches, and conveys the

presence of water. In fact, the title is French for “deep sea”. What is seen or felt (especially felt,) depends upon the viewer. It was created with acrylic

on canvas in 2025.

Donated by Adam Bigham