Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra's Silent Auction - Open to the Public!

Dates: December 19th–26th 2026

Accommodations: 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | Sleeps 6

Location: Boyne Mountain, Boyne Falls, Michigan

Celebrate the holidays with a magical winter escape to Boyne Mountain Resort.

Plus a $100 Boyne gift card to use towards lift tickets or other costs at the resort.

Enjoy a 7-night stay (Saturday, December 19 – Saturday, December 26) in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath villa at Mountain Run at Boyne, one of northern Michigan’s premier ski destinations.

This 1,165 sq. ft. residence sleeps up to 6 and features a full kitchen, in-unit laundry, gas fireplace, and plenty of room to relax after a day on the slopes. Perfect for families or friends, this peak-season holiday week offers skiing, snowboarding, festive village activities, and cozy winter evenings by the fire.

Donated by Eleanor Duke

FMV $4000.00

More info:

2 Bedroom*

square ft. - 1165; sleeps 6; kitchen - 1 full;

bedding includes 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1

sofa bed most comfortable for 2 children;

bath(s) - 2 full; laundry is in foyer; additional info

- gas fireplace

No pets allowed.

We are a cashless resort. Checks or cash are not

accepted at Guest Services. Please note that a major

credit card is required at check-in for deposit

authorization.

Outdoor pool is open daily, year-round. Seasonal

hours apply.

WINTER: Generally October through April. Skiers are

encouraged to check lift ticket availability at

boynemountain.com

Smoking policy:

No smoking inside, including electronic cigarettes.

Subject to $300 fine

Parking:

Parking on site, no charge, one space for one or two

bedroom villa, two spaces for three bedroom villa.

Additional overflow parking available.