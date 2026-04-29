Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra's Silent Auction - Open to the Public!

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Wildlife Interpretive Gallery at the Detroit Zoo
Starting bid
Dates: December 19th–26th 2026
Accommodations: 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | Sleeps 6
Location: Boyne Mountain, Boyne Falls, Michigan
Celebrate the holidays with a magical winter escape to Boyne Mountain Resort.
Plus a $100 Boyne gift card to use towards lift tickets or other costs at the resort.
Enjoy a 7-night stay (Saturday, December 19 – Saturday, December 26) in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath villa at Mountain Run at Boyne, one of northern Michigan’s premier ski destinations.
This 1,165 sq. ft. residence sleeps up to 6 and features a full kitchen, in-unit laundry, gas fireplace, and plenty of room to relax after a day on the slopes. Perfect for families or friends, this peak-season holiday week offers skiing, snowboarding, festive village activities, and cozy winter evenings by the fire.
Donated by Eleanor Duke
FMV $4000.00
More info:
2 Bedroom*
square ft. - 1165; sleeps 6; kitchen - 1 full;
bedding includes 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1
sofa bed most comfortable for 2 children;
bath(s) - 2 full; laundry is in foyer; additional info
- gas fireplace
No pets allowed.
We are a cashless resort. Checks or cash are not
accepted at Guest Services. Please note that a major
credit card is required at check-in for deposit
authorization.
Outdoor pool is open daily, year-round. Seasonal
hours apply.
WINTER: Generally October through April. Skiers are
encouraged to check lift ticket availability at
boynemountain.com
Smoking policy:
No smoking inside, including electronic cigarettes.
Subject to $300 fine
Parking:
Parking on site, no charge, one space for one or two
bedroom villa, two spaces for three bedroom villa.
Additional overflow parking available.
Starting bid
Take your family of 4 to the Tigers v Guardians game at 1:10pm on Thursday, August 13, 2026 and enjoy premium seats and free parking! Donated by Chris Collins and Emerald Steel Processing.
Package includes Tigers 125th Anniversary Lego set donated by Robyn Myers, Ernie Harwell Audio Scrapbook donated by Dawn Bittner, and Louisville Slugger Bat Pen donated by Janet Minchella.
FMV of tickets alone $500.00
Starting bid
You get to be the Maestro for a Moment!! Come stand on the conductor's podium and lead ROSO in playing the National Anthem at our October 2026 concert!
Package also includes a commemorative baton, and 2 general seating tickets to ROSO's October 2026 concert.
Donated by Janet Minchella and Mark Douglass
FMV $175.00
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 hours in this classic 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe Convertible!! Celebrating an anniversary, wedding, prom? Travel in style!!
Basket includes a car dining table, 1 safety flashlight, 1 car camera, 1 silver Thermos, 1 scratch repair kit, 1 1966 Thunderbird Die Cast Model.
Donated by Janet Minchella
FMV $350
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