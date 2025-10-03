Royal Palms Of St Lucie Inc's Memberships

Members are expected to attend all general meetings, however two excused absences per service year are permitted. Members are to attend at least one fundraising event either as a volunteer or paid guest. (Example: you may attend a fundraising event as a volunteer check in/raffle ticket seller and once your time commitment is completed you may be excused. However, if you choose to stay for the event, a ticket purchase is required). We have several service outreaches throughout the year and members are expected to attend at least one outreach as a volunteer per year. If you are on Social Media we would hope that you would be passionate about engaging and sharing with our organization as well. With your help our posts and events can reach a large amount of people. Please engage and share our posts, invite friends to our events, and spread the news about our organization when possible. Any member may chair an event or participate on a committee and all members are encouraged, however it is not required.