Royal Purple Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes:
-Uplift Golf Tournament | June 26, 2026
-Green fees, cart and lunch for one foursome
-Corporate Logo on Uplift and Golf Websites
-Premium Hole Sponsorship
-VIP Sponsor’s Reception | 4 VIP tickets
-Uplift Foundation Showboat Extravaganza |
October 17, 2026
8 VIP tickets
Signage at the event
-Kentucky Derby Party | May 2, 2026
6 VIP tickets
-White Owt Party | July 2026
6 VIP tickets
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