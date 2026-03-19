Xi Pi Uplift Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Xi Pi Uplift Foundation Inc

About this event

Royal Purple Sponsorship

Royal Purple Sponsorship item
Royal Purple Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes:

-Uplift Golf Tournament | June 26, 2026

-Green fees, cart and lunch for one foursome

-Corporate Logo on Uplift and Golf Websites

-Premium Hole Sponsorship

-VIP Sponsor’s Reception | 4 VIP tickets

-Uplift Foundation Showboat Extravaganza |

October 17, 2026

8 VIP tickets

Signage at the event

-Kentucky Derby Party | May 2, 2026

6 VIP tickets

-White Owt Party | July 2026

6 VIP tickets

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