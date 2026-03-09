The most talked‑about patron of the season



Presenting‑level recognition (e.g., “The Royal Regency Affair presented by…”)

Premier logo placement on all event materials (signage, program)

Verbal recognition during the evening’s program

VIP reserved table for 8 with premium placement

Exclusive mention in a “Lady Whistledown”-style promotional material

Opportunity to provide branded favor or insert at each place setting

Complimentary commemorative photo with the Queen