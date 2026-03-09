Hosted by
About this event
Charleston, WV 25311, USA
Honored guests, grace the ballroom with your presence, lending distinction and warmth to the evening while sharing in a celebration of elegance, tradition, and generous spirit.
Members of the Duke & Duchess Circle stand among the most esteemed supporters of the season, their patronage reflecting both noble taste and a profound commitment to the success of this most illustrious ball.
The most talked‑about patron of the season
Presenting‑level recognition (e.g., “The Royal Regency Affair presented by…”)
Premier logo placement on all event materials (signage, program)
Verbal recognition during the evening’s program
VIP reserved table for 8 with premium placement
Exclusive mention in a “Lady Whistledown”-style promotional material
Opportunity to provide branded favor or insert at each place setting
Complimentary commemorative photo with the Queen
Favored by Her Majesty
Prominent logo placement on event signage, FB page, and printed program
Reserved seating for 6
Recognition during the program as a member of The Queen’s Court
Social media recognition prior to and following the event
Opportunity to sponsor a featured element
(e.g., Music—DJ and Saxophonist, etc.)
The evening’s most dazzling presence
Logo or name listed on the event's FB page and printed program
Reserved seating for 4
Recognition on select signage at the event
Social media thank-you recognition
Naming recognition for a smaller element
(e.g., Photo Promenade, Dessert/Food Table)
A respected member of the Ton
Name listed in printed program and on our FB page
2 event tickets
Shared sponsor recognition signage
Post-event acknowledgment on social media
Attendees pose with or without Her Majesty the Queen during the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!