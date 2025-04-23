Royal T Ravens Basketball Sponsorships

Step onto the court and be part of our starting lineup! Support your player and team. Have your family name added to our team banner, proudly displayed at each basketball tournament and select Royal T events all year long! Show your support for our youth athletes and be part of their journey to success!
Sixth Man Sponsors
$250
Always ready to jump in and change the game!
• Have your company logo displayed on our team banner at all basketball tournaments and select Royal T events.
• Dedicated shoutout on our social media platforms.
Three Point Partner
$500
Precision support that makes every shot count!
All benefits of “Sixth Man Sponsors” PLUS:
• Logo on team shooting shirts
• Your company logo will be featured on
our website.
Buzzer Beater Ballers
$1,000
Coming through in the clutch!
All benefits of “Three Point Partner” PLUS:
• Your company name and logo will be displayed on event signage and promotional materials.
• Dedicated social media post highlighting your company's support for the team.
• Speaking opportunity for a company representative to address attendees at select events.
The Slam Dunk Club
$2,500
Big moves. Bold support. Total impact.
All benefits of “Buzzer Beater Ballers” PLUS:
• Company logo on all players warm up suits.
• Your company will be recognized as a Slam Dunk Sponsor in all event communications, including press releases, media interviews, and promotional materials.
MVP “Most Valuable Partner”
$5,000
The heart of our team, the engine of our success. Includes all benefits of “The Slam Dunk Club” PLUS:
• Receive a limited number of complimentary tickets for your employees or guests to select events with VIP seating.
Optional:
• Tailor your sponsorship to fit your unique marketing goals and budget. Propose your own sponsorship level and benefits for a truly personalized partnership.
• Collaborate with us to create your own program! Develop a unique initiative that aligns with your brand’s vision and engages your target audience.
For more information on the “MVP” sponsorship opportunity, please email us at [email protected].
