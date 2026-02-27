Royal T Track & Field - 2026

Hosted by
This donation is a fundraising opt-out for one athlete for the 2026 outdoor season, at a $50 discount. No further fundraising will be required from your athlete. Choosing this option will include one new red track uniform.
This donation is a fundraising opt-out for one HIGH SCHOOL athlete for the 2026 outdoor season, at a $50 discount. No further fundraising will be required from your athlete. Choosing this option will include one new red track uniform.
This option is for high school athletes (ages 15+ only) that will be joining Royal T in June, once they have completed their WIAA High School season.
This is a refundable deposit for one athlete for the 2026 outdoor season. Choosing this option will include a black uniform from the previous year. Red uniforms can be purchased separately.
Each athlete has a $300 fundraising goal, with the $150 deposit counting toward it. This deposit is refundable if the full $300 is raised by June 13th. Athletes who don’t meet the goal must participate in additional team fundraising to help reach it. Failing to make a good-faith effort or sign up to fundraise could require covering meet costs after June 13th and may also affect next season’s eligibility. High school athletes (ages 15+) are held to the same deposit standard, with a reduced fundraising goal of $200 and a deadline of June 20, since they participate in their high school season until June.
Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.
Fleece, one size. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.
Color: black. One size. Delivery to practice location only, within 1-2 weeks.
This donation covers the cost of one athlete who missed a track meet or event during the 2026 outdoor season, which had already been registered and paid for by the Royal T Foundation. This donation is subject to change in dollar amount based on the meet and/or event missed.
