Royal T Track & Field - 2026 Payment Plans

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About this event
$50 per athlete per month, due by the last day of each month until the total $250 donation is paid ($200 for high school athletes joining in June). All payments for the opt-out donation must be completed by July 31, 2026. Includes a $50 discount, one new red uniform, and no further fundraising is required.
$50 per athlete, per month, due by the last day of each month and applied toward the $150 season deposit. The deposit counts toward the athlete’s fundraising goal and is refundable once the full amount is raised by the deadline of June 13 (June 20 for high school athletes).
Includes: A black uniform from the previous year. Red uniforms may be purchased separately.
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