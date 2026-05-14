Royal Wellness Sessions

Class Descriptions (choose date on next page):





June 11 — Volume One

Kick off the series with a grounding vinyasa flow featuring curated music, community connection, and live performances from Royal musicians and artists.

June 28 — Sunday Soft Landing

A slower, restorative-inspired flow with mellow folk and acoustic music designed to help you reset before the week ahead. Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

July 9 — Across the Universe

A classic rock-inspired power vinyasa class full of rhythm, nostalgia, and summer energy. Bring your favorite vinyl to share.

July 26 — Golden Hour

An 80s-inspired feel-good flow featuring nostalgic summer tracks and expansive movement. Wear your favorite 80s gear + Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

August 6 — Unplugged

A slow-flow yoga experience with acoustic music, softer lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere designed to help you recharge.

August 23 — Afterglow

Close out summer with a soulful, community-centered flow focused on reconnecting and celebrating together. Final Happy Hour at The Ways after class.