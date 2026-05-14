Royal Wellness Sessions

About this event
Class Descriptions (choose date on next page):
June 11 — Volume One
Kick off the series with a grounding vinyasa flow featuring curated music, community connection, and live performances from Royal musicians and artists.
June 28 — Sunday Soft Landing
A slower, restorative-inspired flow with mellow folk and acoustic music designed to help you reset before the week ahead. Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
July 9 — Across the Universe
A classic rock-inspired power vinyasa class full of rhythm, nostalgia, and summer energy. Bring your favorite vinyl to share.
July 26 — Golden Hour
An 80s-inspired feel-good flow featuring nostalgic summer tracks and expansive movement. Wear your favorite 80s gear + Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
August 6 — Unplugged
A slow-flow yoga experience with acoustic music, softer lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere designed to help you recharge.
August 23 — Afterglow
Close out summer with a soulful, community-centered flow focused on reconnecting and celebrating together. Final Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
Class Descriptions (choose dates on next page):
June 11 — Volume One
Kick off the series with a grounding vinyasa flow featuring curated music, community connection, and live performances from Royal musicians and artists.
June 28 — Sunday Soft Landing
A slower, restorative-inspired flow with mellow folk and acoustic music designed to help you reset before the week ahead. Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
July 9 — Across the Universe
A classic rock-inspired power vinyasa class full of rhythm, nostalgia, and summer energy. Bring your favorite vinyl to share.
July 26 — Golden Hour
An 80s-inspired feel-good flow featuring nostalgic summer tracks and expansive movement. Wear your favorite 80s gear + Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
August 6 — Unplugged
A slow-flow yoga experience with acoustic music, softer lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere designed to help you recharge.
August 23 — Afterglow
Close out summer with a soulful, community-centered flow focused on reconnecting and celebrating together. Final Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
Class Descriptions (choose dates on next page):
June 11 — Volume One
Kick off the series with a grounding vinyasa flow featuring curated music, community connection, and live performances from Royal musicians and artists.
June 28 — Sunday Soft Landing
A slower, restorative-inspired flow with mellow folk and acoustic music designed to help you reset before the week ahead. Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
July 9 — Across the Universe
A classic rock-inspired power vinyasa class full of rhythm, nostalgia, and summer energy. Bring your favorite vinyl to share.
July 26 — Golden Hour
An 80s-inspired feel-good flow featuring nostalgic summer tracks and expansive movement. Wear your favorite 80s gear + Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
August 6 — Unplugged
A slow-flow yoga experience with acoustic music, softer lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere designed to help you recharge.
August 23 — Afterglow
Close out summer with a soulful, community-centered flow focused on reconnecting and celebrating together. Final Happy Hour at The Ways after class.
$
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