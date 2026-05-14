The Royal Music & Arts Center, Inc.

Hosted by

The Royal Music & Arts Center, Inc.

About this event

Royal Wellness Sessions

1 S Easton Rd

Glenside, PA 19038, USA

Registration for ONE Class
$20

Class Descriptions (choose date on next page):


June 11 — Volume One
Kick off the series with a grounding vinyasa flow featuring curated music, community connection, and live performances from Royal musicians and artists.

June 28 — Sunday Soft Landing
A slower, restorative-inspired flow with mellow folk and acoustic music designed to help you reset before the week ahead. Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

July 9 — Across the Universe
A classic rock-inspired power vinyasa class full of rhythm, nostalgia, and summer energy. Bring your favorite vinyl to share.

July 26 — Golden Hour
An 80s-inspired feel-good flow featuring nostalgic summer tracks and expansive movement. Wear your favorite 80s gear + Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

August 6 — Unplugged
A slow-flow yoga experience with acoustic music, softer lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere designed to help you recharge.

August 23 — Afterglow
Close out summer with a soulful, community-centered flow focused on reconnecting and celebrating together. Final Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

Registration for THREE Classes
$55

Class Descriptions (choose dates on next page):


June 11 — Volume One
Kick off the series with a grounding vinyasa flow featuring curated music, community connection, and live performances from Royal musicians and artists.

June 28 — Sunday Soft Landing
A slower, restorative-inspired flow with mellow folk and acoustic music designed to help you reset before the week ahead. Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

July 9 — Across the Universe
A classic rock-inspired power vinyasa class full of rhythm, nostalgia, and summer energy. Bring your favorite vinyl to share.

July 26 — Golden Hour
An 80s-inspired feel-good flow featuring nostalgic summer tracks and expansive movement. Wear your favorite 80s gear + Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

August 6 — Unplugged
A slow-flow yoga experience with acoustic music, softer lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere designed to help you recharge.

August 23 — Afterglow
Close out summer with a soulful, community-centered flow focused on reconnecting and celebrating together. Final Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

Registration for SIX Classes
$110

Class Descriptions (choose dates on next page):


June 11 — Volume One
Kick off the series with a grounding vinyasa flow featuring curated music, community connection, and live performances from Royal musicians and artists.

June 28 — Sunday Soft Landing
A slower, restorative-inspired flow with mellow folk and acoustic music designed to help you reset before the week ahead. Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

July 9 — Across the Universe
A classic rock-inspired power vinyasa class full of rhythm, nostalgia, and summer energy. Bring your favorite vinyl to share.

July 26 — Golden Hour
An 80s-inspired feel-good flow featuring nostalgic summer tracks and expansive movement. Wear your favorite 80s gear + Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

August 6 — Unplugged
A slow-flow yoga experience with acoustic music, softer lighting, and a relaxed atmosphere designed to help you recharge.

August 23 — Afterglow
Close out summer with a soulful, community-centered flow focused on reconnecting and celebrating together. Final Happy Hour at The Ways after class.

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