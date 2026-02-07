Royal Wonderland Tea Party

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full tea party with access to all main activities.
We’re excited to gift one special mother–daughter duo a sweet experience valued at $125! 💕
The selected pair will enjoy a hands-on cake decorating session where you’ll work side by side to create a beautiful (and delicious!) masterpiece together. From frosting techniques to fun finishing touches, this experience is all about bonding, laughter, and making memories you can taste!
This experience may be redeemed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays at 6:00 PM up through July 30th.
Don’t miss your chance to sprinkle a little extra sweetness into your week! 💗🍰
Showcase your brand in a meaningful way by being featured in our upcoming Activity Book! This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight your business, organization, or personal brand by having your name and/or logo prominently displayed in a publication that will be shared with our families and supporters.
Being featured demonstrates your commitment to community engagement and support while giving your brand positive visibility among an audience that values connection, creativity, and excellence.
Secure your spot and let your name shine as a proud supporter in our Activity Book! ✨
