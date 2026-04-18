Royals @ Yankees, Saturday, April 18th, 2026, 1:35pm (4 Tickets)
Royals at Yankees
Saturday, April 18th, 2026 at 1:35 PM
This package includes:
- 4 Tickets – Section 112, Row 14, Seats 13, 14, 15 & 16
- Access to the Pepsi Lounge (behind the batter’s eye in center field)
- Access to the Audi Club (left field, second level)
- Covered seating – stay in the shade and out of the rain
Royals at Yankees
Saturday, April 18th, 2026 at 1:35 PM
This package includes:
- 4 Tickets – Section 112, Row 14, Seats 13, 14, 15 & 16
- Access to the Pepsi Lounge (behind the batter’s eye in center field)
- Access to the Audi Club (left field, second level)
- Covered seating – stay in the shade and out of the rain
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