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Max Sinoway Little League

About this event

Royals @ Yankees, Saturday, April 18th, 2026, 1:35pm (4 Tickets)

Yankee tickets item
Yankee tickets
$800

Starting bid

Royals at Yankees 

Saturday, April 18th, 2026 at 1:35 PM


This package includes:

  • 4 Tickets – Section 112, Row 14, Seats 13, 14, 15 & 16
  • Access to the Pepsi Lounge (behind the batter’s eye in center field)
  • Access to the Audi Club (left field, second level)
  • Covered seating – stay in the shade and out of the rain

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