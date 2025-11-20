Royse City High School Girl's Basketball Team

Community Sponsor
$250

Renews yearly on: November 1

Team Recognition on social media + name shout out by game-day announcers.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Team and Player Social media shoutouts + in game sponsorship announcements.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Team recognition on social media + in game announcements + Scoreboard ad time during home games.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Team recognition on social media + in game announcements + Scoreboard ad time during home games + apparel representation (players wear your branded gear to/from games)

Elite Sponsor
$2,000

Team recognition on social media + in game announcements + Scoreboard ad time during home games + apparel representation (players wear your branded gear to/from games) + company name/logo featured prominently in all team promotions.

