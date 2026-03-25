Tri City Association of Realtors

Hosted by

Tri City Association of Realtors

About this event

RPAC Round-Up & Throw-Down

241 Fanning Rd

Pasco, WA 99301, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy Dinner and a Drink

Individual Cornhole Entry
$40

One entry into the Cornhole Tournament plus Dinner & Drink.


Will be matched with other individual player for the tournament


Team Cornhole Entry
$75

2 entries into the Cornhole Tournament plus Dinner & Drink for both players.


Mulligan's or Swats
$25

Receive 2 Mulligans or Swats in the middle of the game play to increase your chances of winning.

Join Cornhole Tournament (at the door)
$15

Did you forget to enter in the tournament? Not too late! For $15, you can sign up, get matched with a partner and join at the event! Cutoff to sign up is 5:10 PM

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