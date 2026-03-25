RPAC Round-Up & Throw-Down

About this event
Enjoy Dinner and a Drink
One entry into the Cornhole Tournament plus Dinner & Drink.
Will be matched with other individual player for the tournament
2 entries into the Cornhole Tournament plus Dinner & Drink for both players.
Receive 2 Mulligans or Swats in the middle of the game play to increase your chances of winning.
Did you forget to enter in the tournament? Not too late! For $15, you can sign up, get matched with a partner and join at the event! Cutoff to sign up is 5:10 PM
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