RPAL Presents The Inaugural Michael Davenport Scholarship Fundraiser Domino Tournament

Ready to take your domino skills to the next level? This division is for the serious competitors who want to battle it out for top prizes and claim the ultimate bragging rights. With cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, the stakes are high – but the fun is even higher! Bring your A-game and prepare for an exciting, fast-paced tournament.
Let the best player win!
Ready to take your domino skills to the next level? This division is for the serious competitors who want to battle it out for top prizes and claim the ultimate bragging rights. With cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, the stakes are high – but the fun is even higher! Bring your A-game and prepare for an exciting, fast-paced tournament.
Let the best player win!
Recreation Division Entry Fee
$25
Perfect for casual players who want to have fun while supporting a good cause! Whether you're new to dominoes or just in it for the friendly competition, this division is all about enjoying the game and the community spirit. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded, so come out, relax, and show off your skills!
Perfect for casual players who want to have fun while supporting a good cause! Whether you're new to dominoes or just in it for the friendly competition, this division is all about enjoying the game and the community spirit. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded, so come out, relax, and show off your skills!
Add a donation for Richmond Police Activities League
$
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