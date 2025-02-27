RPF Cornhole Sponsorship (Gold Package)

Name or company logo on event promotions including event tee shirts
1-yard sign
1- banner
MC recognition onsite
4-event entry tickets
1-cornhole Team Entry
4-event tee shirts
Space to set-up and promote your company and/or services.Tent to advertise your business and/or services.
(Tent Provided by you)
Name or company logo on event promotions including event tee shirts
1-yard sign
1- banner
MC recognition onsite
4-event entry tickets
1-cornhole Team Entry
4-event tee shirts
Space to set-up and promote your company and/or services.Tent to advertise your business and/or services.
(Tent Provided by you)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!