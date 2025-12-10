RPTA Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$50 gift card to Licks Unlimited, generously donated by Licks Unlimited in Excelsior, MN. No cash value.
Valid at 31 Water St, Excelsior, MN 55331, Seasonal operations, hours vary.
Starting bid
$60 value OPH Roseville $25 gift card, mug, and coffee generously donated by The Original Pancake House in Roseville. No cash value.
Valid at 1661 County Road B2 W, Roseville, MN 55113
Starting bid
7 Corners Coffee bundle generously donated by 7 Corners Coffee in Minneapolis. Valued around $100 including a Miir travel mug, Neon Kactus bottle, mug, coffee, stickers, and 2 free beverages! No cash value.
Valid at 1851 Washington Ave S suite d, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Starting bid
$25 Pizza Lucé Gift Card generously donated by Pizza Lucé Seward. No cash value.
Valid at 2200 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Starting bid
Generously donated by Patina Roseville, items valued at $100!
Starting bid
Generously donated by Eat My Words Bookstore a $25 gift card and signed copy of "A History Lover Guide to Minneapolis"! No cash value.
Valid at 201 6th St SE UNIT 220, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Starting bid
2 tickets to Minnesota Orchestra* valued at $120 donated by Minnesota Orchestra! No cash value.
*You will be sent a list of eligible concerts. NOTE: this list is subject to change based on availability. Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts will be eligible for this offer. Movies & Music are excluded from the offer.
Starting bid
One time snow removal from Watson Home Services! Valued at $50. No cash value.
*Subject to a mutually agreed-upon date and time between the winning bidder and the service provider. Service area limited to locations within 20 miles of Minneapolis. Valid only for a standard residential driveway. Extended, private-road, or oversized driveways are not eligible
**Service provided directly by Watson Home Services. RPTA is not responsible for scheduling or service delivery.
***Snow removal service donated by Watson Home Services and fulfilled locally by Jacob. Service area restrictions apply. Scheduling arranged after auction close.
Starting bid
Artwork done on canvas by our after-school youth program kiddos!
Starting bid
$40 gift card generously donated by Mim's Cafe! No cash value.
Valid at 1435 Cleveland Ave N, St Paul, MN 55108
Starting bid
Generously donated by St. Anthony Culvers, coupon for dinner and dessert for 2! Valued at $40. No cash value. See coupon in photo for more redemption details.
Valid at 4004 Silver Lake Rd NE, St Anthony, MN 55421
Starting bid
Canes Gift Basket generously donated by Canes Roseville!
Starting bid
$25 gift card generously donated by Mother Co. Plants. No cash value.
Valid at 2400 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Starting bid
$80 value game night with sealed Telestrations and Catan sets.
Starting bid
$20 Gift Card generously donated by Pow Wow Grounds. No cash value.
Valid at 1414 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Starting bid
One-on-one feedback and edits on a resume and/or cover letter from someone with an English degree and prior editing experience. No cash value.
Starting bid
“Custard for a Year” generously donated by St. Anthony Culver’s. Includes one pint of custard per month (12 total pints) over one year. No cash value. See coupon in photo for full redemption details. Valued at $60.
Valid at 4004 Silver Lake Rd NE, St Anthony, MN 55421
Starting bid
$25 Pizza Lucé Gift Card generously donated by Pizza Lucé Seward. No cash value.
Valid at 2200 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Starting bid
Generously donated by Theatre Elision, $70 value, 2 tickets to any 2026 show!
Valid at 6105 N 42nd Ave, Crystal, MN 55422
*terms may apply, ticket coordination to be done with Theatre Elision upon winning.
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