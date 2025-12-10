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Riverside Plaza Tenants Association Inc

About this event

Sales closed

RPTA Silent Auction

$50 Gift Card to Licks Unlimited item
$50 Gift Card to Licks Unlimited item
$50 Gift Card to Licks Unlimited
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Licks Unlimited, generously donated by Licks Unlimited in Excelsior, MN. No cash value.


Valid at 31 Water St, Excelsior, MN 55331, Seasonal operations, hours vary.

Original Pancake House Bundle item
Original Pancake House Bundle item
Original Pancake House Bundle
$20

Starting bid

$60 value OPH Roseville $25 gift card, mug, and coffee generously donated by The Original Pancake House in Roseville. No cash value.


Valid at 1661 County Road B2 W, Roseville, MN 55113

7 Corners Coffee Bundle item
7 Corners Coffee Bundle item
7 Corners Coffee Bundle item
7 Corners Coffee Bundle
$25

Starting bid

7 Corners Coffee bundle generously donated by 7 Corners Coffee in Minneapolis. Valued around $100 including a Miir travel mug, Neon Kactus bottle, mug, coffee, stickers, and 2 free beverages! No cash value.


Valid at 1851 Washington Ave S suite d, Minneapolis, MN 55454

Pizza Lucé $25 Gift Card #1 item
Pizza Lucé $25 Gift Card #1 item
Pizza Lucé $25 Gift Card #1
$10

Starting bid

$25 Pizza Lucé Gift Card generously donated by Pizza Lucé Seward. No cash value.


Valid at 2200 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Patina Gift Basket item
Patina Gift Basket item
Patina Gift Basket item
Patina Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Patina Roseville, items valued at $100!

Eat My Words Bookstore gift card and signed book item
Eat My Words Bookstore gift card and signed book item
Eat My Words Bookstore gift card and signed book item
Eat My Words Bookstore gift card and signed book
$15

Starting bid

Generously donated by Eat My Words Bookstore a $25 gift card and signed copy of "A History Lover Guide to Minneapolis"! No cash value.


Valid at 201 6th St SE UNIT 220, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concert Tickets item
Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concert Tickets
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets to Minnesota Orchestra* valued at $120 donated by Minnesota Orchestra! No cash value.


*You will be sent a list of eligible concerts. NOTE: this list is subject to change based on availability. Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts will be eligible for this offer. Movies & Music are excluded from the offer. 

Snow Removal Service from Watson Home Services item
Snow Removal Service from Watson Home Services
$20

Starting bid

One time snow removal from Watson Home Services! Valued at $50. No cash value.


*Subject to a mutually agreed-upon date and time between the winning bidder and the service provider. Service area limited to locations within 20 miles of Minneapolis. Valid only for a standard residential driveway. Extended, private-road, or oversized driveways are not eligible


**Service provided directly by Watson Home Services. RPTA is not responsible for scheduling or service delivery.


***Snow removal service donated by Watson Home Services and fulfilled locally by Jacob. Service area restrictions apply. Scheduling arranged after auction close.

Artwork by RPTA Youth Program Participant item
Artwork by RPTA Youth Program Participant
$10

Starting bid

Artwork done on canvas by our after-school youth program kiddos!

Mim's Cafe $40 Gift Card item
Mim's Cafe $40 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$40 gift card generously donated by Mim's Cafe! No cash value.


Valid at 1435 Cleveland Ave N, St Paul, MN 55108

Culvers Dinner and Dessert item
Culvers Dinner and Dessert item
Culvers Dinner and Dessert item
Culvers Dinner and Dessert
$15

Starting bid

Generously donated by St. Anthony Culvers, coupon for dinner and dessert for 2! Valued at $40. No cash value. See coupon in photo for more redemption details.


Valid at 4004 Silver Lake Rd NE, St Anthony, MN 55421

Canes Gift Basket item
Canes Gift Basket item
Canes Gift Basket item
Canes Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Canes Gift Basket generously donated by Canes Roseville!

$25 Gift Card Mother Co. Plants item
$25 Gift Card Mother Co. Plants item
$25 Gift Card Mother Co. Plants
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card generously donated by Mother Co. Plants. No cash value.


Valid at 2400 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Game Night Package item
Game Night Package item
Game Night Package item
Game Night Package
$20

Starting bid

$80 value game night with sealed Telestrations and Catan sets.

Pow Wow Grounds $20 Gift Card item
Pow Wow Grounds $20 Gift Card item
Pow Wow Grounds $20 Gift Card
$8

Starting bid

$20 Gift Card generously donated by Pow Wow Grounds. No cash value.


Valid at 1414 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Resume & Cover Letter Editing Session (1 Hour) item
Resume & Cover Letter Editing Session (1 Hour)
$20

Starting bid

One-on-one feedback and edits on a resume and/or cover letter from someone with an English degree and prior editing experience. No cash value.

"Custard for a Year*" Donated by St. Anthony Culvers item
"Custard for a Year*" Donated by St. Anthony Culvers item
"Custard for a Year*" Donated by St. Anthony Culvers
$20

Starting bid

“Custard for a Year” generously donated by St. Anthony Culver’s. Includes one pint of custard per month (12 total pints) over one year. No cash value. See coupon in photo for full redemption details. Valued at $60.


Valid at 4004 Silver Lake Rd NE, St Anthony, MN 55421

Pizza Lucé $25 Gift Card #2 item
Pizza Lucé $25 Gift Card #2 item
Pizza Lucé $25 Gift Card #2
$10

Starting bid

$25 Pizza Lucé Gift Card generously donated by Pizza Lucé Seward. No cash value.


Valid at 2200 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

2 Tickets to any 2026 Theatre Elision Show item
2 Tickets to any 2026 Theatre Elision Show
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Theatre Elision, $70 value, 2 tickets to any 2026 show!


Valid at 6105 N 42nd Ave, Crystal, MN 55422

*terms may apply, ticket coordination to be done with Theatre Elision upon winning.

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