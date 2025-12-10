RPTA Silent Auction

One time snow removal from Watson Home Services! Valued at $50. No cash value.





*Subject to a mutually agreed-upon date and time between the winning bidder and the service provider. Service area limited to locations within 20 miles of Minneapolis. Valid only for a standard residential driveway. Extended, private-road, or oversized driveways are not eligible





**Service provided directly by Watson Home Services. RPTA is not responsible for scheduling or service delivery.





***Snow removal service donated by Watson Home Services and fulfilled locally by Jacob. Service area restrictions apply. Scheduling arranged after auction close.