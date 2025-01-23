Republican Professional Women of St. Tammany

Hosted by

Republican Professional Women of St. Tammany

About this event

2025 Patriot Pickleball Tournament

2989 US-190

Mandeville, LA 70471, USA

Women's Team Beginner (2.0-2.5 Level)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Women's Team Intermediate (3.0-3.5)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Women's Team Advanced (4.0-5.0)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Men's Team Beginner (2.0-2.5 Level)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Men's Team Intermediate (3.0-3.5)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Men's Team Advanced (4.0-5.0)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Mixed Team Beginner (2.0-3.0)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Mixed Team Intermediate (3.0-3.5)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Mixed Team Advanced (4.0-5.0)
$90

$45/player


Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Includes small name/logo on T-shirt, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes, patriotic yard flag with post.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Includes medium name/logo on T-shirt and banner, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes, patriotic yard flag with post.

Gold Sponsor
$750

Includes large name/logo on T-shirt and banner, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Includes extra large name/logo on T-shirt and banner, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes.

Court Sponsor
$150

Signage will be placed court side.

Food Truck Sponsor
$500

34”x48” banner with name and logo

Player Tent Sponsor
$300

Banner placed outside the player refreshment tent.

Add a donation for Republican Professional Women of St. Tammany

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