2025 Patriot Pickleball Tournament

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About this event
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
$45/player
Players each receive a complimentary t-shirt and gift bag upon arrival to the tournament.
Ticket price is for 2 players.
Please note this is an amateur tournament for entertainment and FUN purposes only.
Includes small name/logo on T-shirt, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes, patriotic yard flag with post.
Includes medium name/logo on T-shirt and banner, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes, patriotic yard flag with post.
Includes large name/logo on T-shirt and banner, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes.
Includes extra large name/logo on T-shirt and banner, social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Friday Footnotes.
Signage will be placed court side.
34”x48” banner with name and logo
Banner placed outside the player refreshment tent.
$
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