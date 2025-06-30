RPZ Amur Tiger Naming Rights Auction

The winning bidder will receive exclusive naming rights to Baby Boy A, one of our adorable Amur tiger cubs. As a special keepsake, the winner will also take home a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork created by Baby Boy A himself! The winning bidder will also receive a special shoutout on social media and will be featured on name signage at the enclosure.



All proceeds from this auction benefit the Roosevelt Park Zoo Foundation and directly support our mission to protect endangered species through vital conservation efforts.