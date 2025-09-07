eventClosed

RRAR Merchandise

addExtraDonation

$

Adult Comfort Colors T-shirt (Back Logo) item
Adult Comfort Colors T-shirt (Back Logo) item
Adult Comfort Colors T-shirt (Back Logo)
$28

Waylon logo printed with white text on back only!


Offered colors: Washed Denim, Black, Midnight, & Granite

Product Description

  • 6.1-ounce, 100% US ring spun cotton
  • Soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
  • Top-stitched, classic width rib collar
  • Twill-taped neck and shoulders
  • Twill label
  • Relaxed fit, seamless body
  • Double-needle collar and bottom hems
Adult Comfort Colors T-shirt (Front Logo) item
Adult Comfort Colors T-shirt (Front Logo) item
Adult Comfort Colors T-shirt (Front Logo)
$28

Waylon logo printed with white text on left chest only!


Offered colors: Washed Denim, Black, Midnight, & Granite

Product Description

  • 6.1-ounce, 100% US ring spun cotton
  • Soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
  • Top-stitched, classic width rib collar
  • Twill-taped neck and shoulders
  • Twill label
  • Relaxed fit, seamless body
  • Double-needle collar and bottom hems
Youth Comfort Colors T-shirt (Front Logo) item
Youth Comfort Colors T-shirt (Front Logo) item
Youth Comfort Colors T-shirt (Front Logo)
$23

Waylon logo printed with white text on front only!


Offered colors: Washed Denim, Black, Midnight, & Granite

Product Description

  • 6.1-ounce, 100% US ring spun cotton
  • Soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
  • Top-stitched, classic width rib collar
  • Twill-taped neck and shoulders
  • Twill label
  • Classic fit, seamless body
  • Double-needle collar and bottom hems
Adult Comfort Colors Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Back Logo) item
Adult Comfort Colors Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Back Logo) item
Adult Comfort Colors Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Back Logo)
$29

Waylon logo printed with white text on back only!


Offered color: Crimson, Washed Denim

Product Description

  • 6.1-ounce, 100% US ring spun cotton
  • Soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric
  • Double-needle collar and bottom hems
  • Twill-taped neck and shoulders
  • Twill label
  • Rib knit cuffs
  • Relaxed fit, seamless body
Women's Bella+Canvas V-Neck (Front Logo) item
Women's Bella+Canvas V-Neck (Front Logo) item
Women's Bella+Canvas V-Neck (Front Logo)
$26

Waylon logo printed with white text on left chest only!


Offered colors: Black, Navy, Mauve

Product Description

  • Relaxed fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
Women's Bella+Canvas V-Neck (Back Logo) item
Women's Bella+Canvas V-Neck (Back Logo) item
Women's Bella+Canvas V-Neck (Back Logo)
$26

Waylon logo printed with white text on back only!


Offered colors: Black, Navy, Mauve

Product Description

  • Relaxed fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
Adult Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt (Front Logo) item
Adult Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt (Front Logo) item
Adult Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt (Front Logo)
$34

Waylon logo printed with white text on left chest only!


Offered colors: Black, Stone Blue, Charcoal

Product Description

  • 8.4-ounce, 80/20 ring spun cotton/poly
  • Two-end ring spun cotton face fabric
  • 1x1 rib knit with spandex cuffs and bottom band
  • Dropped shoulder
  • Double-needle topstitching throughout
  • Tubular body
  • Classic fit
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
Adult Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt (Back Logo) item
Adult Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt (Back Logo) item
Adult Gildan Softstyle Crewneck Sweatshirt (Back Logo)
$34

Waylon logo printed with white text on back only!


Offered colors: Black, Stone Blue, Charcoal

Product Description

  • 8.4-ounce, 80/20 ring spun cotton/poly
  • Two-end ring spun cotton face fabric
  • 1x1 rib knit with spandex cuffs and bottom band
  • Dropped shoulder
  • Double-needle topstitching throughout
  • Tubular body
  • Classic fit
  • Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label
Cotton Canvas Tote item
Cotton Canvas Tote
$15

Cotton canvas tote with printed Waylon logo on front. Great for shopping, travel, or daily use!


Product Description

  • 10.0 oz., 100% cotton canvas
  • 22" webbed handles
  • Size: 15" x 14 1/2" x 3"
3" Doodle Logo Circle Sticker item
3" Doodle Logo Circle Sticker
$2

Vinyl logo sticker for indoor or outdoor use. Perfect 3" circle for water bottles, phone cases, laptops, or car windows.

Product Description

  • Digitally printed stickers, using Greenguard Gold certified, eco-solvent ink.
  • Vibrant, accurate color and photo realistic details, protective laminate, and ultra strong adhesive that will allow your design to last for years, indoors or outdoors, on most surfaces.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing