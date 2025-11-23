RRAR's Holiday Candy Shop!

1/2 lb Cinnamon Roasted Almonds
$8

Homemade cinnamon and sugar roasted almonds!

1/2 lb Peanut Clusters (Milk or White)
$10

Homemade peanut clusters with roasted, lightly salted peanuts! Available in milk or white chocolate.

1/2 lb Peanut Caramel Clusters (Milk or White)
$11

Homemade peanut clusters with caramel and roasted, lightly salted peanuts! Available in milk or white chocolate.

1/2lb Peanut Rocky Road Clusters (Milk or White)
$10

Homemade peanut clusters with marshmallows and roasted, lightly salted peanuts! Available in milk or white chocolate.

8oz Sweet and Salty Snack mix
$10

Pretzels, rice and corn cereal, and oyster crackers coated in a lightly salted caramel glaze for a sweet, salty, crunchy snack!

Add a Christmas Tin or Bag!
$1

Designs and sizes vary, limited quantity available. Please add the number of tins/packaging you would like for your order.

Home Delivery
$5

Please choose this option if you would like your candy delivered by car to your home. Deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Free Local Pickup
Free

Please choose this option if you would like to pickup your candy for free.

Add a donation for River Region Animal Rescue

$

