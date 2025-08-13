RRB Paintball

Hosted by
About this event
Virginia Dale, CO 80536, USA
Includes breakfast burrito, drinks, event shirt, chili lunch, field fees, paintball equipment, and 1,000 rounds of paint
Spectators are always welcome and free! But if you'd like to donate, it would help cover the costs of additional food and drinks for non-players.
Spectators are always welcome and free! But if you'd like to donate, it would help cover the costs of additional food and drinks for non-players.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!