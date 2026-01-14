RRGSA Spring 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Galvenized drink container
Throw blanket
Popcorn and popcorn holders
Ice cream sundae supplies
Candy
Monopoly
Trouble
Guess Who
Taco, Cat, Goat Cheese Pizza
Uno
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Turn one lucky bid into a memory-making adventure with batting cages, movies, ice cream and more the whole family will love.
Starting bid
Stanley, Wine, Fuzzy socks, face masks… and so much more for ultimate relaxation after a day at the fields!
Starting bid
Turn up the tunes as you roll into spring! This fun-filled collection features a Turtlebox speaker for big sound and a candle for chill vibes. Refresh your routine with a gift card for a private Pilates lesson, then put on your ball cap and pack up your adventures in the wagon while sippin’ in style from an insulated tumbler and snackin’ on trail mix. It’s the ultimate mix of sound, sunshine, and springtime energy - ready to roll wherever the season leads!” Retail $560
Starting bid
Essentials for Familes always at the fields
Starting bid
Glass microwave popcorn popper, kernels, popcorn flavors, candy, drinks, blanket, iTunes and Papa John’s gift cards!
Starting bid
Get grill-ready with this Backyard Barbecue Essentials Basket! It includes a meat thermometer for perfect doneness, a prep tub for easy marinating and a cutting board bottom, heat-resistant cooking gloves for safe handling, superior shredding claws for effortless pulled meats, a variety of rubs and sauces, plus a $50 gift card to H-E-B to pick up all your favorite barbecue essentials. A great set for any backyard barbecue fan! $200 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night with your love with this charcuterie basket complete with heart shaped board with free engraving gift certificate, a valentine’s board charcuterie cookbook, and Limited-Edition prosecco, and two glass heart stemless wine glasses.
Basket includes: Certificate for Board Engraving, Heart Shaped Charcuterie Board, Valentine Boards Made Easy Book, Limited Edition Prosecco, Two Stemless Heart Wine Glasses, Dark Chocolate Covered Shortbread Cookies, Jelly Bean Hearts, Strawberry Yogurt Flavored Almonds, Gummy Xs and Os, Brioche Toasts, Assorted Jam Butter Cookies, Sea Salt Carmel Hearts, Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, Baby Gherkins, Genoa Salame, Peppered Salame, Sopressata Salame, High Plains 3 Pepper Colby Jack, Boarshead Cheddar Cheese, Slate Serving Set with 3 Bowls, Oven Baked Italian Pretzels, Whole Mixed Olives, Crostini with Rosemary, and Garlic and Herb Bruschette.
Starting bid
Starting bid
-Softball Tote
-Gift card to a Nail Salon
-Matching Hats
-Matching Bracelets
- 20 min photo session
Starting bid
🌟 Full of Top Shelf Spirits & Local Sports Merch!
Total of 16 bottles featuring some of the following brands: Blue Star Tequila, Colonel E.H Taylor, Elijah Craig Woodford Reserve, Jim Beam, Ciroc, Nolet’s, Johnny Walker, AND MORE!! Academy Gift Card, Houston Texans Clear Stadium Bag, Houston Astros Wireless Speaker, Houston Texans Clip Magnets 🏈
Starting bid
Swing for the fences! A grand slam of New Orleans flavor and Mardi Gras flair! Whether you're warming up for a jazz-fueled morning or heading into extra innings for a Bourbon Street night, this lineup has every "Big Hit" covered.
The Heavy Hitters: Knock it out of the park with Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, Pat O’Brien’s Hurricane Mix, and a Gold Hammered Ice Tub.
The All-Stars: Keep your hydration game strong with the fan-favorite Fairy Dust Stanley.
Home Run Flavors: Score big with Café Du Monde Beignets, Zapp’s Chips, and Pecan Pralines.
The MVP Awards: Round the bases with $70 in gift cards for Pappadeaux and PJs Coffee.
Starting bid
🎥includes gift cards for dinner, movie, wine and wine glasses, and local attraction location.🍷
Starting bid
Valentine’s themed basket
Starting bid
Starting bid
This basket is STACKED 👏👏
We’re talking a $200 gift certificate to Katy Luxe Event PLUS a $100 gift certificate to 3:6 Wellness—that alone is a win!
Inside you’ll find a jam-packed goodie basket with softball blanket, neck fan, HydroJug cup, hand warmers, power bank, TWO softball mom shirts, softball earrings, sunscreen, first-aid kit, pill organizer, snack box, cow bell to cheer on your team ￼and all the game-day essentials you didn’t know you needed.
Need a little “me time”? We’ve got you covered with a full self-care basket, three different snacks, and to top it ALL off… a BOGG BAG to carry it in style 😍
💥 Practical. Fun. Relaxing. LOADED. 💥
This is the basket everyone’s going to be bidding on—don’t let it get away! 💙🛍️
Little over a $600 value
Starting bid
CHECKLIST
🥎YeahChi 7x7 Training Net & Batting Tee
Academy Sports + Outdoors 11” Bucket
Rawlings Eye Black Stick
✍️Softball Notebook & Pens
📕At Home Hitting manuel
Big League Chew
12-Pack multi-Colored Practice Balls 🌻 Flavored Sunflower Seeds
Starting bid
♠️♥️♣️♦️Vegas themed basket with Poker chips, playing cards, scratch offs and so much more! 🎲
Starting bid
The Best of Rose-Rich:
Celebrate the very best of Rose-Rich with this thoughtfully curated collection of local favorites! This basket includes a gift certificate to design your own custom hat with High Water Hats, a gift certificate to the adorable embroidery shop-Sew Southern Stitches, a game day shirt from Hello Little’s Boutique, and a navy blue YETI cup — perfect for cheering on the Mustangs all season long. You’ll also enjoy $25 gift cards to Monte’s, Lamonte’s, and Lopez, a $25 gift certificate to Tina’s Mexican Restaurant, a $50 gift certificate to Saylor Grace Boutique, a $20 Swig gift card for your favorite drinks and treats, plus a mystery gift card to Ana’s Confections for something sweet. Shop, sip, dine, and show your Mustang spirit with this amazing bundle of hometown favorites!
Starting bid
Gift Card Basket 💳
Starting bid
Cooler, Stanley, Bleacher Seat, Blanket, Neck Fan, First Aid Kit, Game Dy snacks & Fun activities for siblings!
Starting bid
🍸Tequila, Margarita mix & glasses, Shaker, Orange Liquer, Chips & Salsa, $50 Gringo’s gift card… and more!
Starting bid
All the snacks you need at the fields AND a cooler to keep your drinks cold!
Starting bid
Texas shaped cutting board
Texas apron
Texas bluebonnet kitchen towels x 2
Buc-ee’s tea towel
Buc-ee’s spatula set
Armadillo bottle opener
Buc-ee’s bottle opener
HEB Texas seasonings x 2
Buccees seasoning
Buccees bbq sauce
Texas shaped cookie cutter
Don’t mess with the Texas coozie
Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets snack
Buc-ee’s Almond snacks
Buc-ee’s Chocolate covered pretzels
Buc-ee’s Washers game set
3 ct Texas shaped Scrub daddy sponges
Buc-ee’s shaped
measuring spoons
Texas shaped leather car air freshener
$125 H‑E‑B gift card
Galvanized ice bucket
Starting bid
🥎 The Ultimate Softball Fan Basket 🥎
Everything you need for game day in one wagon! Kick back in the fold-out rocking chair, stay shaded with the umbrella, snack happy with seeds and treats, and cheer loud with cowbells, pom-poms, and softballs. Just add sunshine and a winning inning!
Starting bid
🥤All the flavors. All the fizz. All the fun—this basket is a total home run! Create your own dirty sodas with fun flavors, creamy mix-ins, and bubbly goodness the whole family will love.. just add ice and enjoy!
Starting bid
🍀Bucket full of scratch off tickets!
Starting bid
Keep your drinks ice cold, looking fancy, and extra tasty!
*4 RTIC double walled Margarita Glasses
*4L double walled stainless steel ice bucket
*Classic, Strawberry & Jalapeño mix
*Cu-Cox Premium Tequila
*Margarita Salt & Tahini
Basket Value: $210
Starting bid
🦞🥎Bases, Bites, & Crawfish Delights 🥎🦞
Get ready to bring the heat from the ballfield to the boil pot! This ultimate crawfish boil basket has everything you need to host a winning Louisiana-style seafood feast.
Inside you’ll find an official crawfish washer tub, coozies and bibs to keep things clean, and all the boil boosters to turn up the flavor—Cajun seasonings, crawfish, crab & shrimp boil seasoning, and liquid boil. Serve it up right with six boil trays, a wooden stir spoon, metal scoop, novelty towels, and a 21-piece seafood boil tools set for easy cracking, peeling, and enjoying.
Perfect for game-day gatherings, backyard boils, or anytime you’re ready to pinch, peel, and eat like champions.
Starting bid
🍭A delightful collection of cookies 🍪 , chocolates, candies, and sweet dessert treats perfect for indulging, sharing, and satisfying every sweet craving.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Contents: 2qt beautiful brand crock pot with queso, rotel, chips, dip & chips platters, football charcuterie board, game day napkins, cups and plates, candy, Dr Pepper, $50 Buffalo Wild Wings and $50 to papa John’s
Starting bid
🎉 $200 Event Décor Voucher 🎈
Add a special touch to your next celebration—big or small! This voucher may be used toward marquees and balloon décor.
Generously donated by:
The Hut Event Rentals & A Pop of Glam
Starting bid
Starting bid
Designated Parking Spot near Field 1
Starting bid
Designated parking spot near field 1
Starting bid
Designated parking spot near field 1
Starting bid
Designated parking spot near fields 3/4
Starting bid
Designated parking spot near fields 3/4
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!