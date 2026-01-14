RRGSA Spring 2026

Enjoy a date night with your love with this charcuterie basket complete with heart shaped board with free engraving gift certificate, a valentine’s board charcuterie cookbook, and Limited-Edition prosecco, and two glass heart stemless wine glasses.

Basket includes: Certificate for Board Engraving, Heart Shaped Charcuterie Board, Valentine Boards Made Easy Book, Limited Edition Prosecco, Two Stemless Heart Wine Glasses, Dark Chocolate Covered Shortbread Cookies, Jelly Bean Hearts, Strawberry Yogurt Flavored Almonds, Gummy Xs and Os, Brioche Toasts, Assorted Jam Butter Cookies, Sea Salt Carmel Hearts, Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, Baby Gherkins, Genoa Salame, Peppered Salame, Sopressata Salame, High Plains 3 Pepper Colby Jack, Boarshead Cheddar Cheese, Slate Serving Set with 3 Bowls, Oven Baked Italian Pretzels, Whole Mixed Olives, Crostini with Rosemary, and Garlic and Herb Bruschette.