RRHS Baseball Booster Club Sponsorships 2026

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One Year "Homerun" (Scoreboard/Foul Pole Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.
- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)
- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Diamond scoreboard or 2 Foul Poles.(upon availability)
- Company name and logo on all district Varsity baseball broadcasts streaming platforms.
- Company name mentioned during District Varsity baseball booster club broadcasts
Two Year "Homerun" (Scoreboard/Foul Pole Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.
- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)
- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Diamond scoreboard or 2 Foul Poles.(upon availability)
- Company name and logo on all district Varsity baseball broadcasts streaming platforms.
- Company name mentioned during District Varsity baseball booster club broadcasts
One Year "Homerun" (Meet the Dragons/End of Season Banquet Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.
- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)
- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.
Two Year "Homerun" (Meet the Dragons/End of Season Banquet Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.
- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)
- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.
One Year "Double" (Parking lot fence sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home district games)
-Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.
Two Year "Double" (Parking lot fence sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home district games)
-Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.
Two Year "Single" (Webcast Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Ad on webcast/radio broadcast (each varsity game and into playoffs)
One Year "Single" (Webcast Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:
- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.
- Ad on webcast/radio broadcast (each varsity game and into playoffs)
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