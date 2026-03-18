RRHS Baseball Booster Club Sponsorships 2026

One Year "Homerun" (Scoreboard/Foul Pole Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.

- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)

- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Diamond scoreboard or 2 Foul Poles.(upon availability)

- Company name and logo on all district Varsity baseball broadcasts streaming platforms.

- Company name mentioned during District Varsity baseball booster club broadcasts