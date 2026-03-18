Round Rock High School Baseball Booster Club Inc

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Round Rock High School Baseball Booster Club Inc

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RRHS Baseball Booster Club Sponsorships 2026

"Grand Slam" Sponsorship- ONE YEAR item
"Grand Slam" Sponsorship- ONE YEAR
$3,000

One Year "Homerun" (Scoreboard/Foul Pole Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.

- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)

- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Diamond scoreboard or 2 Foul Poles.(upon availability)

- Company name and logo on all district Varsity baseball broadcasts streaming platforms.

- Company name mentioned during District Varsity baseball booster club broadcasts

"Grand Slam" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS item
"Grand Slam" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS
$5,500

Two Year "Homerun" (Scoreboard/Foul Pole Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.

- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)

- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Diamond scoreboard or 2 Foul Poles.(upon availability)

- Company name and logo on all district Varsity baseball broadcasts streaming platforms.

- Company name mentioned during District Varsity baseball booster club broadcasts

"Homerun" Sponsorship- ONE YEAR item
"Homerun" Sponsorship- ONE YEAR
$2,500

One Year "Homerun" (Meet the Dragons/End of Season Banquet Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.

- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)

- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.

"Homerun" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS item
"Homerun" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS
$4,500

Two Year "Homerun" (Meet the Dragons/End of Season Banquet Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Clickable Logo on the Baseball Booster club website.

- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home games)

- Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.

"Double" Sponsorship- ONE YEAR item
"Double" Sponsorship- ONE YEAR
$1,000

One Year "Double" (Parking lot fence sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home district games)

-Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.

"Double" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS item
"Double" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS
$1,500

Two Year "Double" (Parking lot fence sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on RRHS stadium parking lot fence.

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Company name mentioned during all district baseball games at Dragon Diamond. (includes Freshman and Junior Varsity home district games)

-Sponsorship level mentioned on all social media platforms.

"The Single" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS item
"The Single" Sponsorship- TWO YEARS
$750

Two Year "Single" (Webcast Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Ad on webcast/radio broadcast (each varsity game and into playoffs)

"Single" Sponsorship-ONE YEAR item
"Single" Sponsorship-ONE YEAR
$500

One Year "Single" (Webcast Sponsor) Sponsorship Includes:

- Company name/logo/graphic on the Dragon Baseball Program.

- Ad on webcast/radio broadcast (each varsity game and into playoffs)

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