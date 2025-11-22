RRN’s 12 Dogs of Christmas Raffle -2025🐾🎄🎁

Hosted by
About this raffle
ONE ticket entry good for a chance of winning in each daily drawing. No limit to the number of tickets you may purchase and every ticket sold helps our rescue save lives! Good luck and thank you for your support!💚❤️
Bundle of FIVE ticket entries good for FIVE chances to win in each daily drawing. No limit to the number of bundles you may purchase and every sale helps our rescue save lives! Good luck and thank you for your support!💚❤️
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!