🏈RRN’s 2026 Superbowl Squares🏈

One square in the chart. If your square aligns with the last digits of each team’s score, you win the cash prize for that quarter! The more squares you purchase, the better your odds of winning! At checkout, don’t forget to give us your preferred number (as well as a couple back up numbers— in case the your first choices are are already reserved). Squares will be randomly assigned if no preference is listed. Thank you and good luck!🏈🐾