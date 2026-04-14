🌷RRN’s Mother’s Day Raffle 2026🌷

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About this raffle
ONE raffle ticket for a single chance to win in each drawing Monday, May 4th. No limit to the number of tickets you may purchase and the more tickets, the better your odds to win an amazing prize while supporting a special cause!❤️🩹🐾
FIVE raffle tickets at a discounted bundle price for FIVE chancs to win in each drawing Monday, May 4th. No limit to the number of bundled tickets you may purchase and the more tickets, the better your odds to win an amazing prize while supporting a special cause!❤️🩹🐾
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