💐RRN’s Valentine’s Raffle- 2026💐

Hosted by
About this raffle
One ticket for one chance to win a gorgeous Valentine’s Day floral arrangement from Honeysuckles Floral Boutique in Meridian, MS. Every ticket purchased helps us cover the vetting and supplies needed for our incoming Valentine Nine.🐾💘
Three tickets for three chances to win a gorgeous Valentine’s Day floral arrangement from Honeysuckles Floral Boutique in Meridian, MS. Every ticket purchased helps us cover the vetting and supplies needed for our incoming Valentine Nine.🐾💘
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!