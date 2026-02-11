Roadside Rescue Network

Hosted by

Roadside Rescue Network

About this raffle

💐RRN’s Valentine’s Raffle- 2026💐

ONE chance of winning
$5

One ticket for one chance to win a gorgeous Valentine’s Day floral arrangement from Honeysuckles Floral Boutique in Meridian, MS. Every ticket purchased helps us cover the vetting and supplies needed for our incoming Valentine Nine.🐾💘

THREE Ticket Bundle
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Three tickets for three chances to win a gorgeous Valentine’s Day floral arrangement from Honeysuckles Floral Boutique in Meridian, MS. Every ticket purchased helps us cover the vetting and supplies needed for our incoming Valentine Nine.🐾💘

Add a donation for Roadside Rescue Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!